Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

The Government has intensified efforts to issue title deeds in residential areas across Zimbabwe, a move President Mnangagwa says will guarantee security of tenure and legal property ownership for thousands of citizens. The initiative, spearheaded through the Kwangu/Ngakwami Presidential Title Deeds Programme, will see over 7,000 title deeds issued this month alone in suburbs such as Epworth, Chitungwiza, Southlea Park, and Glenwood.Speaking during the 45th Independence Day celebrations at Mutora Open Grounds in Gokwe last Friday, President Mnangagwa said the rollout complements Zimbabwe's Land Reform Programme and aims to empower both urban homeowners and farmers."It is worth noting that this year's Independence celebration is occurring after the consolidation of our land reform through the issuance of title deeds to both A1 and A2 farmers, including veterans of the liberation struggle," said President Mnangagwa. "My Government is also stepping up efforts to regularise both old and new settlements in cities and towns throughout the country. These programmes are set to assure citizens security of tenure and ownership of their properties through title deeds."Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed that the programme is progressing steadily. He said more than 2,000 title deeds are currently being processed in Epworth, with distribution expected to begin imminently. In Glenwood and Glenwood Extension, 2,500 title deeds are also being prepared, and groundwork for service provision is scheduled to commence before the end of April. In Chitungwiza, the focus is on long-term tenants under the Zimbabwe Old People's Association (ZOPA), where 1,000 title deeds are now being processed. Southlea Park, which has 9,600 qualifying residents, has begun the initial phase with 1,800 applications under review.According to Minister Ziyambi, once the current phase is complete, the programme will expand to include other areas such as Robert Mugabe, Zvidozvevanhu, Zinyengere, and Overspill. Additional rollouts are also planned for Cowdray Park in Bulawayo and Gimboki in Mutare. He emphasized that the programme marks a major step toward formalizing settlements and integrating residents into the national economic framework."This programme marks a key milestone in our commitment to ensuring security of tenure for our citizens, especially those in informal settlements," said Minister Ziyambi. "We have successfully moved beyond the preparatory phase and are now processing title deeds in Epworth, Chitungwiza and Southlea Park."He said the Government remains committed to streamlining the process to ensure that eligible households receive their title deeds efficiently and without unnecessary delays. Authorities have urged residents to submit all necessary documentation and cooperate fully to facilitate timely processing.Minister Ziyambi underscored that the title deeds initiative is not just a legal exercise, but a socio-economic empowerment strategy. "By providing secure tenure, we are enabling beneficiaries to leverage their properties for development and investment opportunities," he said. "This initiative is about empowerment, security, and inclusion."The programme is being implemented in distinct phases, beginning with well-planned residential areas that lack title deeds before moving on to the regularisation of informal settlements. It is being guided and managed in part by the Kwangu/Ngakwami Trust, a non-profit organisation established to oversee the programme and support related infrastructure development in selected communities.As the Government continues with its national development agenda, the acceleration of title deed issuance stands as a key pillar in improving living conditions and economic participation, reinforcing the administration's pledge to leave no one behind.