Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans across the country yesterday overwhelmingly rejected calls for a nationwide stayaway, choosing instead to go about their daily routines as usual. Shops, Government offices, vegetable markets, health facilities and public transport services all operated normally, reflecting a united stand against what many citizens saw as attempts to disrupt national stability.The stayaway had been called by expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza, who initially proposed a two-day action before switching to an indefinite duration. However, the call failed to gain traction, as normal activity was observed in Harare and across other cities and towns.In Harare, the Central Business District was busy with activity throughout the day. Businesses remained open, with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic flowing smoothly. Residential areas also showed no signs of disruption, as citizens continued their routines undeterred. Commuters filled buses early in the morning, and public servants turned up for duty, signalling a collective dismissal of the stayaway message that had circulated on social media.A similar atmosphere prevailed in Bulawayo, where the second day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) attracted large crowds. Both local and international exhibitors reported high levels of engagement. A marketing manager from a local company expressed satisfaction with the turnout, noting that despite the circulating messages, many people had shown up to do business.Mr Reiner Sinaga of the Indonesian Embassy also highlighted the enthusiasm of local business leaders, saying the meetings held were promising and could lead to strong economic partnerships. ZITF chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo confirmed it was "business as usual" at the fair and highlighted successful sessions, including the Rural Industrialisation Dialogue and the Zimbabwe-India Dialogue. The latter event saw representatives from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry engaging with their Zimbabwean counterparts.The Government and business community jointly dismissed the stayaway call. Private transport operators such as Inter Africa Bus Services reported full operations, while retailers reiterated their commitment to serving the public. Mr Denford Mutashu, president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, assured the nation there were no disruptions in the retail sector and dismissed any claims of supply shortages as false.Security was visibly tight in urban areas, with uniformed police officers deployed at key points to maintain peace and reassure the public. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the situation across the country remained calm. He urged citizens to report any intimidation or attempts to incite unrest, stressing that law enforcement officers were ready to act against any offenders.In Marondera, local residents echoed the national sentiment. Entrepreneurs, vendors and youths alike stressed the need to continue working to support their families and rejected the stayaway as counterproductive. "If I do not come to work, where will I get money to take care of my family?" said Mr Tanaka Zimunhu, a local entrepreneur. A vendor, Ms Faith Nondo, added that she had no reason to stay home while business was thriving in town.Young people also voiced their opposition to the protest, with Mr Terrence Kudadirwa encouraging fellow youths to focus on their income-generating activities and ignore external calls for disruption.In Beitbridge, traffic through the border post remained steady, highlighting the region's critical role in regional trade. In the eastern province of Manicaland, daily life went on without incident in urban centres such as Mutare, Rusape, Nyanga, Chipinge and Chimanimani. Sakubva Bus Terminus in Mutare was bustling, and business at the Mwamuka Vegetable Farmers Market was brisk as vendors and farmers transacted normally.Commercial activity was also uninterrupted at Forbes Border Post, where cross-border traders and haulage trucks continued moving freely. In Masvingo, shops, banks, and informal trading hubs like Chitima and Mucheke markets were open and busy. Government departments across the province, including in rural districts such as Gutu, Bikita, Zaka, Mwenezi and Chiredzi, were open for business, with civil servants reporting for duty.Police authorities reported no incidents of violence or intimidation in any province, further reinforcing the public's firm rejection of the stayaway. The national mood was one of peace, resilience, and economic commitment, as Zimbabweans collectively chose to safeguard their livelihoods and the country's ongoing development.