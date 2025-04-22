Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

IMF, World Bank urged to back Zimbabwe economic recovery efforts

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Mozambican President Dr Joaquim Chissano and African Development Bank (AfDB) President Dr Akinwumi Adesina have called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery efforts, emphasizing that the country's revival could have significant positive effects on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and beyond.

The call was made during Zimbabwe's participation in the IMF and World Bank Group's Annual and Spring Meetings, taking place in Washington DC, US. The meetings gather key global economic leaders, including central bankers, ministers of finance, private sector executives, and civil society representatives, to discuss global economic trends, financial stability, and poverty reduction.

Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is leading the Zimbabwean delegation, which has been engaged in high-level discussions with the IMF to outline Zimbabwe's economic reforms and plans for debt sustainability. A crucial meeting took place yesterday with IMF Executive Director Mr Adriano Isais Ubise, where Zimbabwe's progress under its arrears clearance and debt resolution efforts was highlighted.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the government emphasized that Zimbabwe has made notable strides in key reform areas, including land tenure, governance, and economic restructuring. The country has reached an agreement with the IMF on a Staff Monitored Programme (SMP), which is seen as a critical step towards achieving sustainable economic development and aligning with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030.

"This is a big step forward for our nation's economic growth and prosperity," the Ministry of Finance stated. Zimbabwe's engagement with the IMF and World Bank reflects the government's commitment to achieving financial stability and attracting international support for its economic revival.

Former President Chissano and AfDB President Adesina, who serve as the High-Level Facilitator and Debt Champion for Zimbabwe's arrears clearance and debt resolution efforts, have underscored the importance of international support. They highlighted that Zimbabwe's recovery is essential not only for the country's economic health but also for the overall stability and integration of the SADC region.

The SADC Secretariat also expressed its commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's debt resolution process. SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi, who participated in a briefing on Zimbabwe's arrears clearance efforts, called for expanded international backing. "Zimbabwe's economic recovery is critical to the Southern African Development Community's regional stability, economic integration, and sustainable development," Magosi stated during the briefing.

Zimbabwe's external debt currently stands at US$21 billion, with a significant portion of that debt in arrears, making it difficult for the country to access concessional loans from international institutions like the IMF and the World Bank. This debt overhang has hindered Zimbabwe's ability to secure the necessary funding for development projects and economic reform.

In a bid to resolve the crisis, President Mnangagwa appointed Dr Akinwumi Adesina as Champion of the Debt Clearance Process and Dr Joaquim Chissano as the High-Level Facilitator in 2022. These appointments have been crucial in rallying international support for Zimbabwe's efforts to clear its arrears and put the country back on a sustainable economic path.

Zimbabwe's engagement at the IMF and World Bank meetings has underscored the country's determination to overcome its economic challenges and chart a path towards prosperity, not only for its own citizens but for the entire Southern African region. The support of the IMF, World Bank, and other international stakeholders will be crucial in achieving Zimbabwe's economic goals and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the country and its neighbors.

Source - the herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mai Dhuterere case collapses

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

High Court strikes procurement law challenge off the roll

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe moves to modernise prisons

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

13 hrs ago | 501 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 427 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

15 hrs ago | 608 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

19 hrs ago | 1546 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

19 hrs ago | 2272 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

22 Apr 2025 at 09:37hrs | 745 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

22 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 1526 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

22 Apr 2025 at 08:55hrs | 1428 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

22 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 452 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

22 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 5260 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

22 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 680 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 1974 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 2929 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 535 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 1063 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 295 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 564 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

22 Apr 2025 at 08:07hrs | 218 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 552 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:04hrs | 305 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

22 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 289 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

22 Apr 2025 at 07:46hrs | 388 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2025 at 07:45hrs | 1324 Views