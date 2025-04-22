Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

News / National

by Staff reporter

The case against Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is facing charges related to transmitting messages allegedly intended to incite public violence, has been postponed to April 30.The postponement follows revelations from the State that crucial witness statements were missing from the case docket. Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu informed the court that the statement from the investigating officer was absent and that the officer was unavailable due to being deployed on duty outside the court's jurisdiction.Mhlanga, a prominent journalist, is accused of recording and posting videos on YouTube on January 27 and February 11 of this year. According to the State, the videos contained content designed to provoke disorder and unrest, with the intent to incite public violence. The prosecution contends that Mhlanga's actions were part of a broader effort to instigate chaos among the public.However, Mhlanga has denied the charges, asserting that the videos in question were merely reports and that his actions were within the scope of his journalistic duties. He has maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.The court has adjourned the case to allow the necessary witness statements and documentation to be included in the docket. The matter is set to resume at the end of the month, with the legal team eagerly awaiting the inclusion of the missing evidence to ensure a fair trial.This case has drawn attention due to its implications for press freedom and the role of journalism in reporting on sensitive political matters. Legal observers are closely monitoring the proceedings as the case progresses.