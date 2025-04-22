Latest News Editor's Choice


Mai Dhuterere case collapses

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Harare magistrate Mr Tapiwa Banda has removed Dorcas Vambe, widely known as Mai Dhuterere and the wife of gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, from remand on allegations of defrauding a local politician of US$16,000 in a failed car deal.

The magistrate ruled that the State should proceed with the case by way of summons, a decision that effectively removes Vambe from further remand pending the legal process.

The allegations stem from an incident in September last year when Vambe, along with her brother, allegedly deceived the complainant by misrepresenting their ability to secure a Toyota Hilux GD6 from Botswana. Vambe is said to have learned that the complainant was looking to purchase the vehicle and had set aside a budget of US$16,000.

Court documents indicate that the complainant paid the sum to Vambe under the impression that she and her brother would facilitate the purchase of the vehicle. However, the deal reportedly fell through, leading to the allegations of fraud.

Vambe denied the charges, and her legal team has expressed confidence in clearing her name. The case is expected to proceed through the summons process, with the exact dates for the next court appearance yet to be determined.

This development comes as Vambe remains a well-known figure in the gospel music community, both for her personal and professional ties to her husband, Mambo Dhuterere. The case has garnered attention due to the involvement of a prominent public figure and its potential impact on her career and reputation.

Source - the herald
