Significant rise in accidents during holidays

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe recorded a significant rise in road traffic accidents during the 2025 Independence and Easter holidays, although the number of fatalities declined, according to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

A total of 384 accidents were reported, a notable increase compared to 286 incidents last year. However, while the number of fatal crashes decreased from 26 to 21, the death toll also dropped from 27 to 24.

Despite the decrease in fatalities, the number of injuries saw an increase of nearly 12 percent, rising from 159 to 178. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi expressed concern over the rise in accidents and injuries, despite the reduction in deaths. He described the figures as indicative of "persistent recklessness on our roads," urging continued vigilance in road safety measures.

The holiday period was marked by a series of tragic events, including three fatal hit-and-run incidents within a span of 48 hours. On April 19, an unidentified motorcyclist struck and killed a pedestrian on the Mutoko-Chidye dust road. The following day, another pedestrian was fatally struck at the Tynwald flyover by an unknown vehicle. On April 20, a 66-year-old pedestrian was killed by a Nissan Caravan near a fuel service station in Whitehouse.

Comm Nyathi condemned the actions of motorists fleeing accident scenes, calling such acts "cowardly" and stressing that they would not be tolerated. He reminded motorists of their legal obligation to assist victims of accidents, urging responsible behavior behind the wheel.

The deadliest accident occurred on April 21, when an overloaded Toyota Hiace kombi carrying 18 passengers—four more than its licensed capacity—overturned at the 51km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Road, resulting in four fatalities.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the ZRP is intensifying road safety campaigns and enforcement operations. These efforts include the deployment of additional traffic officers and stricter vehicle fitness checks, with a particular focus on kombis, buses, and motorcycles, which are frequently involved in serious accidents.

Comm Nyathi emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility, urging all motorists to prioritize the safety of themselves and others on the road.

The Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO) also weighed in on the issue, with chairman Dr Samson Nhanhanga highlighting the organization's ongoing efforts to reduce road accidents. For the first time in history, no buses were involved in accidents during a long holiday like Easter. Dr Nhanhanga credited this success to the ZPTO's collaboration with the government and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, including the installation of speed limiters on buses and ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with traffic laws.

"We will continue to work hard to ensure we reduce carnage on our roads, especially during the holidays, to encourage people to travel to various destinations," said Dr Nhanhanga.

The ZRP and various stakeholders remain committed to enhancing road safety, with a focus on reducing traffic accidents and fatalities during peak travel periods like holidays.

Source - the herald
