22-year-old scams job-seekers

by Staff reporter

A 22-year-old Bulawayo man, Melusi Sibanda, has appeared in court facing four counts of fraud after allegedly posing as an employment agent and deceiving four individuals with promises of jobs at hotels and restaurants in the city.Sibanda, from Lobengula West suburb, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Evia Matura yesterday, and is expected to return to court on April 24. The prosecution, led by Ms Josephine Gurazhira, outlined how Sibanda misrepresented himself as a job agent and exploited the victims for financial gain.In the first incident, Sibanda allegedly approached Ms Mercy Mpofu, claiming to be an agent for Standard Hotel. He promised to secure her a job there and demanded US$35 for a uniform and facilitation fee. However, after paying the amount, Ms Mpofu neither received the job nor a refund.In another case, Sibanda is said to have contacted Ms Phephela Tshuma in March, claiming to have a shop available for rent in Mawabeni, Matabeleland South. He allegedly collected US$274 in rental fees under false pretenses, but no such shop was available.On April 3, Sibanda reportedly deceived Ms Audrey Ndlovu by claiming to have secured her a position at Epic Restaurant. He took US$70 from her, purportedly for uniforms, despite knowing there was no job offer at the restaurant.In the fourth incident, Sibanda is accused of telling Ms Yvonne Ndlovu that he had arranged a job for her as a cook at Canne Cassa Restaurant. He collected money from her for this supposed job, but no vacancy existed at the restaurant."Upon that misrepresentation, Sibanda deceived Ms Ndlovu out of her money, knowing fully well that there were no job vacancies at Canne Cassa Restaurant," Ms Gurazhira stated in court.Sibanda's alleged actions come just weeks after a similar scam was uncovered in Bulawayo's Zothile area, where a gang of individuals was apprehended by residents after offering fake employment opportunities and robbing their victims of cash and mobile phones. The gang was caught when their vehicle ran out of fuel, and two accomplices fled the scene, leaving behind their vehicle, which was impounded as evidence.Following this incident, more victims came forward, reporting similar scams. Police investigations into the fraudulent schemes are ongoing.Sibanda's case highlights the growing problem of job scams in the city, as more people fall victim to fraudulent employment offers.