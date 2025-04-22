Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

22-year-old scams job-seekers

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 22-year-old Bulawayo man, Melusi Sibanda, has appeared in court facing four counts of fraud after allegedly posing as an employment agent and deceiving four individuals with promises of jobs at hotels and restaurants in the city.

Sibanda, from Lobengula West suburb, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Evia Matura yesterday, and is expected to return to court on April 24. The prosecution, led by Ms Josephine Gurazhira, outlined how Sibanda misrepresented himself as a job agent and exploited the victims for financial gain.

In the first incident, Sibanda allegedly approached Ms Mercy Mpofu, claiming to be an agent for Standard Hotel. He promised to secure her a job there and demanded US$35 for a uniform and facilitation fee. However, after paying the amount, Ms Mpofu neither received the job nor a refund.

In another case, Sibanda is said to have contacted Ms Phephela Tshuma in March, claiming to have a shop available for rent in Mawabeni, Matabeleland South. He allegedly collected US$274 in rental fees under false pretenses, but no such shop was available.

On April 3, Sibanda reportedly deceived Ms Audrey Ndlovu by claiming to have secured her a position at Epic Restaurant. He took US$70 from her, purportedly for uniforms, despite knowing there was no job offer at the restaurant.

In the fourth incident, Sibanda is accused of telling Ms Yvonne Ndlovu that he had arranged a job for her as a cook at Canne Cassa Restaurant. He collected money from her for this supposed job, but no vacancy existed at the restaurant.

"Upon that misrepresentation, Sibanda deceived Ms Ndlovu out of her money, knowing fully well that there were no job vacancies at Canne Cassa Restaurant," Ms Gurazhira stated in court.

Sibanda's alleged actions come just weeks after a similar scam was uncovered in Bulawayo's Zothile area, where a gang of individuals was apprehended by residents after offering fake employment opportunities and robbing their victims of cash and mobile phones. The gang was caught when their vehicle ran out of fuel, and two accomplices fled the scene, leaving behind their vehicle, which was impounded as evidence.

Following this incident, more victims came forward, reporting similar scams. Police investigations into the fraudulent schemes are ongoing.

Sibanda's case highlights the growing problem of job scams in the city, as more people fall victim to fraudulent employment offers.

Source - the herald
More on: #Scam, #Seekers, #Job

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mai Dhuterere case collapses

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

IMF, World Bank urged to back Zimbabwe economic recovery efforts

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

High Court strikes procurement law challenge off the roll

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe moves to modernise prisons

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

13 hrs ago | 489 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

14 hrs ago | 602 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

18 hrs ago | 176 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

18 hrs ago | 1518 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

19 hrs ago | 2251 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

21 hrs ago | 494 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

22 Apr 2025 at 09:37hrs | 745 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

22 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 1524 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

22 Apr 2025 at 08:55hrs | 1423 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

22 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 452 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

22 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 5218 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

22 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 679 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 1960 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 2909 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 531 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 1047 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 294 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 557 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

22 Apr 2025 at 08:07hrs | 217 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 546 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:04hrs | 305 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

22 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 289 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

22 Apr 2025 at 07:46hrs | 385 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2025 at 07:45hrs | 1251 Views