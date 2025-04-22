Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo residents demonstrated clear defiance against the so-called stay-away called by discredited former Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, as the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) continued its successful run on its second day yesterday.

Despite a call for a city-wide shut-down circulating primarily through social media channels, the city's usual weekday rhythm was largely unaffected. Businesses in the city centre remained open, traffic flowed normally, and one of the most significant indicators of public resistance was the bustling activity at the ZITF.

The trade fair, a key event in Zimbabwe's business calendar, was alive with energy as local and international exhibitors reported a strong turnout and productive interactions. Exhibitors across various sectors engaged with a steady stream of visitors, many of whom expressed serious interest in potential partnerships and business investments.

"We have been surprised by the level of engagement today. Despite the messages circulating, people are here, they are interested in what we have to offer, and we are very hopeful about the leads we have generated," said the marketing manager for a local manufacturing company exhibiting at the fair.

International exhibitors shared similar sentiments, noting the warm reception and strong interest from Zimbabwean businesses. Mr. Reiner Sinaga, from the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, highlighted the positive mood among local entrepreneurs. "We had promising meetings and we are optimistic about forging strong business relationships here in Zimbabwe. The business at the ZITF is truly encouraging," he said.

By midday, the ZITF halls were buzzing with activity as exhibitors from across the globe and local businesses engaged in discussions that could lead to significant deals. The positive atmosphere underscored the city's resilience and commitment to economic growth, despite the disruptions proposed by Geza's call.

ZITF Chairperson Mr. Busisa Moyo emphasized that it was "business as usual" at the trade fair. He also highlighted key events of the day, including the Rural Industrialisation Dialogue and the Zimbabwe-India Dialogue. The Rural Industrialisation Dialogue, convened by the Ministry of Industry, drew over 400 delegates and featured presentations on development opportunities across various districts and provinces.

"The Zimbabwe-India Dialogue, held at the Pavilion Lounge, was a resounding success. More than 10 high-level delegates from India, representing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), engaged with their counterparts from the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and other prominent business leaders," said Mr. Moyo, pointing to the event's success as evidence of growing international interest in Zimbabwe.

The positive turnout at the ZITF serves as a clear message that Bulawayo residents are focused on economic progress and are unmoved by attempts to disrupt the city's activities. With the exhibition continuing to attract strong interest, Zimbabwe's economic prospects appear to be on the rise despite external challenges.

Source - the herald
