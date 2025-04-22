Business ignores Geza noise

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businesses across Zimbabwe remained open yesterday, disregarding calls by controversial war veteran and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, to begin an indefinite nationwide shutdown aimed at pressuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa's administration, had urged Zimbabweans to stay at home in protest, citing rampant corruption, economic decay, and a crumbling health system. He initially proposed a two-day stayaway, to be escalated into an indefinite shutdown, claiming that the "situation had reached another level" of crisis.However, a survey conducted by NewsDay in the Harare central business district and industrial areas such as Graniteside revealed that it was business as usual. Shops were open, public transport was operating normally, and traffic flowed with no major disruptions — a stark contrast to the March 31 protest that brought much of the country to a standstill.Observers attributed the failure of the shutdown to the country's highly informalised economy, where approximately 70% of workers earn their livelihood through informal trade and cannot afford to stay away from work.Adding to the pressure against Geza's call, the government on Monday directed all civil servants to report for duty. The Public Service Commission reinforced this directive, stating that heads of departments must ensure attendance registers were maintained. The Commission warned that participating in an unsanctioned stayaway would be considered "unpatriotic and an act of insubordination."The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) also weighed in, making an urgent appeal to the public to reject any actions that could destabilise economic activities."While we acknowledge that citizens have the right to express themselves within the confines of the law, we urge all Zimbabweans to reject any form of illegal shutdowns or unsanctioned demonstrations that could disrupt economic activity, undermine stability, and threaten livelihoods," CZR said in a statement.The organisation emphasised the importance of continuity in service delivery, especially in ensuring the availability of essential goods to Zimbabweans."Experience has shown that such actions do not resolve issues but instead cause unnecessary hardship, especially for workers, businesses, and consumers," CZR added.Despite the shutdown flopping on the ground, critics noted that the concerns raised by Geza — including deteriorating public services, deepening corruption, and economic mismanagement — remain pressing issues that the government has yet to adequately address."While the protest may not have succeeded in paralysing activity today, it highlights the growing frustration among citizens," said political analyst Tinashe Mazonde. "Government should take note that these calls, even if ignored today, reflect real grievances."Geza, once an insider in the ruling party, has increasingly become a dissenting voice, alleging that the current administration has lost direction and public trust. His latest action, though poorly received, underscores the ongoing political undercurrents as Zimbabwe grapples with economic instability and growing discontent.