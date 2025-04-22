Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Business ignores Geza noise

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Businesses across Zimbabwe remained open yesterday, disregarding calls by controversial war veteran and former Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza, to begin an indefinite nationwide shutdown aimed at pressuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign.

Geza, a vocal critic of Mnangagwa's administration, had urged Zimbabweans to stay at home in protest, citing rampant corruption, economic decay, and a crumbling health system. He initially proposed a two-day stayaway, to be escalated into an indefinite shutdown, claiming that the "situation had reached another level" of crisis.

However, a survey conducted by NewsDay in the Harare central business district and industrial areas such as Graniteside revealed that it was business as usual. Shops were open, public transport was operating normally, and traffic flowed with no major disruptions — a stark contrast to the March 31 protest that brought much of the country to a standstill.

Observers attributed the failure of the shutdown to the country's highly informalised economy, where approximately 70% of workers earn their livelihood through informal trade and cannot afford to stay away from work.

Adding to the pressure against Geza's call, the government on Monday directed all civil servants to report for duty. The Public Service Commission reinforced this directive, stating that heads of departments must ensure attendance registers were maintained. The Commission warned that participating in an unsanctioned stayaway would be considered "unpatriotic and an act of insubordination."

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) also weighed in, making an urgent appeal to the public to reject any actions that could destabilise economic activities.

"While we acknowledge that citizens have the right to express themselves within the confines of the law, we urge all Zimbabweans to reject any form of illegal shutdowns or unsanctioned demonstrations that could disrupt economic activity, undermine stability, and threaten livelihoods," CZR said in a statement.

The organisation emphasised the importance of continuity in service delivery, especially in ensuring the availability of essential goods to Zimbabweans.

"Experience has shown that such actions do not resolve issues but instead cause unnecessary hardship, especially for workers, businesses, and consumers," CZR added.

Despite the shutdown flopping on the ground, critics noted that the concerns raised by Geza — including deteriorating public services, deepening corruption, and economic mismanagement — remain pressing issues that the government has yet to adequately address.

"While the protest may not have succeeded in paralysing activity today, it highlights the growing frustration among citizens," said political analyst Tinashe Mazonde. "Government should take note that these calls, even if ignored today, reflect real grievances."

Geza, once an insider in the ruling party, has increasingly become a dissenting voice, alleging that the current administration has lost direction and public trust. His latest action, though poorly received, underscores the ongoing political undercurrents as Zimbabwe grapples with economic instability and growing discontent.

Source - newsday
More on: #Geza, #Noise, #Strike

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mai Dhuterere case collapses

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

IMF, World Bank urged to back Zimbabwe economic recovery efforts

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

High Court strikes procurement law challenge off the roll

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe moves to modernise prisons

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 427 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

15 hrs ago | 608 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

19 hrs ago | 1546 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

19 hrs ago | 2273 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

22 Apr 2025 at 09:37hrs | 745 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

22 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 1526 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

22 Apr 2025 at 08:55hrs | 1428 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

22 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 452 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

22 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 5262 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

22 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 680 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 1974 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 2929 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 535 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 1065 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 295 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 564 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

22 Apr 2025 at 08:07hrs | 218 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 552 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:04hrs | 305 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

22 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 289 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

22 Apr 2025 at 07:46hrs | 388 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2025 at 07:45hrs | 1326 Views