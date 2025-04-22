Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare businessman, William Mikaye (46), appeared before magistrate Sheunesu Matova yesterday, facing serious allegations of theft of trust property involving groceries valued at US$46,080.Mikaye was released on US$200 bail and ordered not to interfere with State witnesses pending the conclusion of the matter. He is expected to return to court for routine remand proceedings on May 13.The complainant in the case is Chengetai Gumbeze, who had reportedly entered into a business agreement with Mikaye through the latter's company, Haya Level Empire (Pvt) Ltd. According to prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, the arrangement involved Gumbeze purchasing grocery items in South Africa, after which Mikaye would manage transport logistics, customs clearance, and resale of the goods, with an agreement to remit the proceeds back to Gumbeze.The partnership had reportedly been running smoothly until between December 2024 and January 2025, when Gumbeze handed over goods valued at US$46,080 for resale. Mikaye is alleged to have signed delivery notes acknowledging receipt of the groceries, thereby assuming full responsibility for their handling and resale.However, Mikaye allegedly failed to remit the agreed proceeds, prompting Gumbeze to conduct a physical inspection of the storage facility where the goods were reportedly being kept. According to court documents, no stock or sale proceeds were found at the premises.The matter was subsequently reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and investigations allegedly revealed that Mikaye had sold the goods and converted the funds for personal use.The case highlights growing concerns over trust violations in business dealings, especially in high-value partnerships involving cross-border transactions. The State is expected to proceed with its case as the matter returns to court next month.