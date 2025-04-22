Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Harare businessman, William Mikaye (46), appeared before magistrate Sheunesu Matova yesterday, facing serious allegations of theft of trust property involving groceries valued at US$46,080.

Mikaye was released on US$200 bail and ordered not to interfere with State witnesses pending the conclusion of the matter. He is expected to return to court for routine remand proceedings on May 13.

The complainant in the case is Chengetai Gumbeze, who had reportedly entered into a business agreement with Mikaye through the latter's company, Haya Level Empire (Pvt) Ltd. According to prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, the arrangement involved Gumbeze purchasing grocery items in South Africa, after which Mikaye would manage transport logistics, customs clearance, and resale of the goods, with an agreement to remit the proceeds back to Gumbeze.

The partnership had reportedly been running smoothly until between December 2024 and January 2025, when Gumbeze handed over goods valued at US$46,080 for resale. Mikaye is alleged to have signed delivery notes acknowledging receipt of the groceries, thereby assuming full responsibility for their handling and resale.

However, Mikaye allegedly failed to remit the agreed proceeds, prompting Gumbeze to conduct a physical inspection of the storage facility where the goods were reportedly being kept. According to court documents, no stock or sale proceeds were found at the premises.

The matter was subsequently reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and investigations allegedly revealed that Mikaye had sold the goods and converted the funds for personal use.

The case highlights growing concerns over trust violations in business dealings, especially in high-value partnerships involving cross-border transactions. The State is expected to proceed with its case as the matter returns to court next month.

Source - newsday
More on: #Geza, #Noise, #Strike

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mai Dhuterere case collapses

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

IMF, World Bank urged to back Zimbabwe economic recovery efforts

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

High Court strikes procurement law challenge off the roll

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe moves to modernise prisons

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

13 hrs ago | 502 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 427 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

15 hrs ago | 608 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

19 hrs ago | 179 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

19 hrs ago | 1546 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

19 hrs ago | 2273 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

22 hrs ago | 495 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

22 Apr 2025 at 09:37hrs | 745 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

22 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 1526 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

22 Apr 2025 at 08:55hrs | 1428 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

22 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 452 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

22 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 5265 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

22 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 680 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 1974 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 2929 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 535 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 1065 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 295 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 564 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

22 Apr 2025 at 08:07hrs | 218 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 552 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:04hrs | 305 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

22 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 289 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

22 Apr 2025 at 07:46hrs | 388 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2025 at 07:45hrs | 1328 Views