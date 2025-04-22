Latest News Editor's Choice


Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Matebeleland South province is grappling with serious developmental hurdles due to a deteriorating road network and inadequate radio and television connectivity, the newly-appointed Minister of State for the province, Albert Ngulube, has revealed.

Speaking at the Rural Industrialisation Indaba held yesterday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, Ngulube called for greater investment to help unlock the province's potential. The Indaba was held under the theme "Inclusive Growth, Industrial Roots, Unlocking Zimbabwe's Potential."

Ngulube highlighted the transformative role of devolution in driving local economic growth and decision-making in line with Vision 2030. He said the province is embracing "pro-people" policies to push industrialisation at the grassroots level through the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the Agriculture 8.0 model.

"We are creating village-based business units as key drivers of industrial development. So far, we have established 16 such units, with successful models in Garanyemba and Makorokoto," he said.

He also praised the implementation of Education 5.0, which he said was beginning to produce tangible benefits by equipping students with practical life skills.

Ngulube cited infrastructure developments such as the Bopoma Dam in Insiza and the rehabilitation of Dwala and Gukwe Dams in Gwanda district, being undertaken through partnerships between government and private players like J R Goddard. He also noted the province's participation in the Trans-Limpopo Spatial Development Initiative and twinning arrangements with municipalities in South Africa.

Despite these strides, Ngulube said the province's development efforts were hampered by poor infrastructure.

"Our roads to key border posts in Plumtree and Beitbridge are in bad shape. Telecommunications coverage is also poor, and we have very limited radio and television signals reaching rural communities," he said.

He did, however, express optimism about ongoing improvements in rural electrification, including the electrification of chiefs' homesteads and rural business centres, which he said were revitalising economic activity in remote areas.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube also addressed the Indaba, emphasizing the need for rural industrialisation efforts to include peri-urban areas in Bulawayo and Harare.

"These areas face unique challenges and must be supported through initiatives like the construction of shelf factories to decongest urban centres," she said.

Ncube called for strengthened support for home industries and vocational training institutions to boost employment and innovation. She also appealed for investment in a stadium that meets Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) standards.

"People of Bulawayo deserve to watch international football games at home. The Matebeleland corridor should be home to such infrastructure," she said.

This year's ZITF, which kicked off on Monday, features 596 exhibitors and runs until Saturday, providing a platform for showcasing industrial innovations and fostering investment discussions across the country.

Source - newsday
