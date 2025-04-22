Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Lands Commission (ZLC) Commissioner Rosemary Choruma Dowa has underscored the critical role of land ownership in Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda, urging citizens to leverage the title deed reform programme to create sustainable, land-based businesses.

Speaking during the Smart Township and Rural Opportunities Forum held in Bulawayo yesterday, Dowa emphasized that land remains central to economic growth as it supplies the essential raw materials needed by the manufacturing sector.

"Land is the backbone of any form of economic development," she said. "You can have machinery, but without raw materials, what's the use of that machinery? We need to build our industries around land and strategically identify corridors where specific products or commodities are produced to feed directly into our industrial base."

Dowa pointed out that while the State retains ownership and control over land, it provides citizens with usage rights through various forms of tenure. She stressed that the land reform programme was fundamentally aimed at ensuring indigenous Zimbabweans participate meaningfully in the country's economic development.

"The State has the right to expropriate, alienate and allocate land," she noted. "But citizens must realise that this right comes with an opportunity — to use the land productively and support national growth."

She expressed concern that Zimbabwe continues to import many raw materials that could be produced locally, calling for a shift towards domestic production.

"We are importing most of our raw materials, yet some of them are so basic we could easily produce them here," she said. "We must take land seriously and use it as a catalyst for industrial growth."

Dowa also encouraged citizens to seize the opportunity presented by the title deed reform programme to secure land tenure and establish enterprises that contribute to the economy.

Echoing her sentiments, Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education chairperson and land development expert Professor Mandivamba Rukuni said rural industrialisation offers a way out of the middle-income trap affecting Zimbabwe and other African nations.

"The relationship between agriculture and industry in Africa is weak," Rukuni observed. "The solution lies in rural industrialisation. That's how we break free from economic stagnation and achieve sustainable development."

He called for integrated development strategies that prioritise industrialisation in rural areas, where most Zimbabweans reside and where untapped economic potential abounds.

The Smart Township and Rural Opportunities Forum brought together stakeholders from government, academia, and the private sector to explore innovative ways of transforming rural and peri-urban areas into economic hubs, in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Source - newsday
More on: #Geza, #Noise, #Strike

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mai Dhuterere case collapses

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

IMF, World Bank urged to back Zimbabwe economic recovery efforts

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

3 hrs ago | 9 Views

High Court strikes procurement law challenge off the roll

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe moves to modernise prisons

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

13 hrs ago | 490 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

13 hrs ago | 247 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

15 hrs ago | 604 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

18 hrs ago | 177 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

19 hrs ago | 1525 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

19 hrs ago | 2258 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

21 hrs ago | 495 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

22 Apr 2025 at 09:37hrs | 745 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

22 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 1525 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

22 Apr 2025 at 08:55hrs | 1423 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

22 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 452 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

22 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 5225 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

22 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 679 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 1966 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 2916 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 532 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 1049 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 294 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 560 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

22 Apr 2025 at 08:07hrs | 217 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 546 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:04hrs | 305 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

22 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 289 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

22 Apr 2025 at 07:46hrs | 385 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2025 at 07:45hrs | 1268 Views