Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Catholic Church in Zimbabwe will hold special masses to honour the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88 due to a cerebral stroke and subsequent heart failure.

The first commemorative mass is scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30pm and will be led by the Apostolic Nuncio, the Pope's representative in Zimbabwe. The service will be concelebrated by a local priest and the Archbishop of the Diocese, with similar masses set to take place in the other seven dioceses across the country.

Pope Francis, who led the Roman Catholic Church for over 12 years, is being mourned worldwide for his humility, progressive stance on global issues, and unwavering service to humanity and the Church.

Father Travis Moyo, speaking to NewsDay, expressed both sorrow and spiritual reflection over the timing of the pontiff's death during the Easter season.

"We are saddened by the loss, but we are also hopeful because we are in the season of Easter," said Father Moyo. "This season is not just about death, but about resurrection and life. His passing at this time reminds us of the eternal hope in Christ's resurrection."

Father Moyo described Pope Francis as a "faithful shepherd" who touched millions with his pastoral care and inclusive leadership. "We believe he has been welcomed into God's kingdom, where there is no more pain or sorrow."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa also joined the global community in mourning, sending a condolence message to the acting head of the Vatican, Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

In his message, Mnangagwa said, "The world reflects, with reverence, on the life and legacy of a devoted servant of the Apostolic See, who dedicated himself to the service of God and humanity. His voice shall forever remain an embodiment of grace, moral leadership, and theological insight."

He added, "As we join you in this time of mourning, we pray that the Almighty God grants eternal rest to his soul and gives the entire Catholic family strength and comfort."

Pope Francis will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome — a rare departure from Vatican tradition. The basilica, located about 4km from the Vatican, was one of the Pope's favourite places of prayer and reflection. He frequently visited it before and after every overseas journey.

The basilica is home to a revered Byzantine icon of the Virgin Mary and holds great historical and spiritual significance. Pope Francis once described his deep devotion to the site in his 2024 memoir El Sucesor (The Successor).

The Basilica of St Mary Major was founded in 432 AD and remains the only major basilica in Rome that still retains its early Christian structure. A famous 13th-century mosaic depicts the miraculous snowfall said to have marked the site of the basilica's construction. Every year on August 5, Romans celebrate this miracle in the festival of La Madonna Della Neve — the Madonna of the Snows.

As the global Catholic community prepares to bid farewell to Pope Francis, Zimbabwe joins the world in prayer, reflection, and gratitude for the life of a spiritual leader who championed love, justice, and mercy.

Source - newsday
