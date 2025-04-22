Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is once again at the centre of controversy amid reports of a clandestine bid to extend his stay in office by manipulating the constitution - a move legal experts are calling a "coup against the constitution."

Leaked cabinet proposals by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi reveal plans to introduce Constitutional Amendment No. 3, aimed at postponing national elections and extending the lifespan of the current parliament - effectively handing Mnangagwa an additional two or three years in power without removing presidential term limits.

Critics argue this represents a brazen subversion of Zimbabwe's constitutional order. "What Mnangagwa is doing through Ziyambi amounts to a coup against the constitution," said a senior constitutional lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity. "It is a systematic attempt to undermine democratic norms and rewrite the fundamental rules of governance."

The proposals, initially championed by Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi, are said to have gained traction following last year's Zanu-PF annual conference in Bulawayo, which passed a resolution endorsing Mnangagwa's continued leadership beyond his second term.

Originally, insiders claim, the plan was to pursue a third term - a route requiring the removal of presidential term limits via a constitutional amendment and two referenda. However, this option was deemed legally and politically cumbersome, especially given the constitutional provision barring an incumbent from benefiting from such an amendment.

Abandoning that route, a new strategy has emerged: extending the parliamentary term to delay elections. Analysts argue this is an indirect method of staying in power without triggering the legal safeguards attached to presidential term limits.

"This is unconstitutional and illegal," said another lawyer. "Parliament cannot arbitrarily extend its term. Nor can it postpone elections without violating the very framework that governs our democracy."

Legal interpretations differ on whether an incumbent can benefit from a constitutional amendment removing term limits. One view holds that with two referenda, it is legally feasible. The other insists the framers of the 2013 Constitution were deliberate in barring sitting presidents from extending their own rule - a safeguard shaped by the painful legacy of Robert Mugabe's prolonged tenure.

"It's not just about changing the law - this is about dismantling the architecture of accountability," said political analyst Tendai Mahere. "What Mnangagwa is doing is no different from the 2017 coup. Back then it was against Mugabe. This time it's against the constitution."

Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after a military-assisted transition, has consistently positioned himself as a reformer. Yet critics say his rule has mirrored - and in some areas worsened - the authoritarian patterns of his predecessor.

The latest manoeuvre has sparked fears of democratic backsliding. "Term limits exist to prevent exactly this type of abuse," said human rights activist Tapiwa Nyatsanza. "They are there to safeguard democratic transitions, prevent power monopolies, and ensure fresh ideas and leadership."

Government insiders claim the justification being floated for the extension includes the need for "continuity, economic development, national stability, and security." But for many Zimbabweans, these justifications ring hollow.

"Good governance is about strengthening institutions, not weakening them," Nyatsanza added. "What we are seeing is an effort to concentrate power in the presidency, circumvent accountability, and disenfranchise voters."

Legal experts warn that tampering with the constitution without following due process not only violates the rule of law but also erodes public trust in state institutions.

"Once the constitution is mutilated to serve individual interests, it ceases to be a social contract," warned constitutional expert Lovemore Madhuku. "It becomes a tool of oppression rather than a shield for democracy."

As the debate intensifies, Zimbabwe finds itself at a constitutional crossroads. The fate of democratic governance in the country may well hinge on whether citizens, civil society, and independent institutions can mount enough pressure to block what many are calling a slow-motion coup against the constitution.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mai Dhuterere case collapses

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Blessed Mhlanga to spend more days in remand

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

IMF, World Bank urged to back Zimbabwe economic recovery efforts

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zimbabweans ignore stayaway call

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa fast-tracks title deeds issuance to empower homeowners

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF eyes victory in Gutu East by-election

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe ramps up winter wheat preparations

3 hrs ago | 8 Views

High Court strikes procurement law challenge off the roll

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe moves to modernise prisons

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Govt offers driver's licence, documents to motorists and public at ZITF

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Madzibaba veShanduko targeted in suspected 'petrol bomb' attack

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

As long as Mnangagwa doesn't acknowledge his own failings, Zimbabwe will not develop

13 hrs ago | 485 Views

Why the Prince Edward School Rugby Festival Must Be Saved

13 hrs ago | 246 Views

India reassures Zim collaboration, applauds Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

Business as usual as Geza's stay away is ignored

14 hrs ago | 602 Views

ZIMRA hosts Southern Africa Inter-Revenue games: Promotes Tourism

18 hrs ago | 175 Views

Independence tragedy, Dairiboard trucker plunges into Mupfure River

18 hrs ago | 1513 Views

ZANU PF cell registers torn

19 hrs ago | 2237 Views

What Is Independence Without Freedom? - UFP

21 hrs ago | 494 Views

8 Zimbabwe schools participate at SA sports festival

22 Apr 2025 at 09:37hrs | 745 Views

MKP takes on Whites-only settlement Kleinfontein

22 Apr 2025 at 09:19hrs | 1524 Views

Ramaphosa to appoint Afrikaner as SA ambassador to US

22 Apr 2025 at 08:55hrs | 1423 Views

Forgotten giants Dembare fall again

22 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 451 Views

Fresh US$100m gold scandal rocks treasury as top Zanu-PF ally implicated

22 Apr 2025 at 08:29hrs | 5210 Views

Bulawayo parks an eyesore

22 Apr 2025 at 08:23hrs | 678 Views

CIO ordered to pay employee US$132,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:17hrs | 1956 Views

Bed bugs spread across Harare

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 2905 Views

Notorious armed robbers denied bail

22 Apr 2025 at 08:16hrs | 530 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:13hrs | 1046 Views

Man in dock for killing friend

22 Apr 2025 at 08:10hrs | 294 Views

Harare commodity broker faces theft allegations over US$35,000

22 Apr 2025 at 08:08hrs | 557 Views

Bulawayo police urge public to value human life

22 Apr 2025 at 08:07hrs | 217 Views

US$950,000 Lupane bridge cost sparks outrage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:06hrs | 545 Views

Fear grips Maphisa after mine spillage

22 Apr 2025 at 08:04hrs | 305 Views

Ndebele king claimant preaches cultural renaissance

22 Apr 2025 at 08:03hrs | 288 Views

Maximum security deployed as Geza calls for 'indefinite' stay away

22 Apr 2025 at 07:46hrs | 384 Views

Geza claims military backing in bid to oust Mnangagwa

22 Apr 2025 at 07:45hrs | 1231 Views