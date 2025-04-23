Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's tobacco sector is seeing renewed growth in previously untapped regions, with Matebeleland South emerging as a promising new frontier for the country's second-largest foreign currency earner. In Marula, Mangwe District, 122 small-scale farmers are now in their second season of cultivating natural cured Virginia (NCV) tobacco under contract with local agribusiness firm Atlas Agri (Private) Limited.The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has hailed the development as a milestone in the decentralisation of tobacco farming, a move that aligns with national goals for inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Traditionally dominated by provinces such as Manicaland and Mashonaland, tobacco production is now spreading across the country, thanks to initiatives that integrate new communities into the value chain."This expansion not only empowers rural communities with income and employment but also aligns with our goals of sustainability and innovation in the tobacco value chain," said TIMB acting chief executive officer Emmanuel Matsvaire.The contracted farmers are cultivating 84 hectares of NCV tobacco, a sun-cured variety that requires no firewood or coal, making it both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. According to Matsvaire, the NCV variety shares the same chemical composition and smoking characteristics as flue-cured tobacco, offering a climate-smart alternative for both farmers and buyers.The initiative began modestly during the 2023/24 season, with 17 farmers producing 9,000 kilograms of tobacco from just 10 hectares. Despite the challenges of an El Niño-affected season, the results exceeded expectations and have encouraged further expansion in the 2025/26 season, spurred by improved rainfall and increased farmer participation.In a major step to enhance accessibility, Atlas Agri has also established a local tobacco sales floor in Marula. Inspected and approved by the TIMB, the facility drastically reduces the distance farmers must travel to sell their crop, lowering transport costs and improving market access.Tobacco remains a vital part of Zimbabwe's economy, having generated US$1.3 billion in exports last year. Much of this comes from smallholder farmers who benefitted from the land reform programme and who now play a central role in rural development. The latest push into Matebeleland South taps into under-utilised land and labour, creating new economic opportunities in the region.However, the expansion is not without challenges. Many farmers still rely on hand pumps for irrigation, while frost and erratic rains force them to use makeshift plastic covers to protect seedlings—measures that are both labor-intensive and inefficient. To address these hurdles, TIMB is exploring solar-powered borehole systems and partnering with Agritex and Atlas Agri to conduct training workshops and field days that equip farmers and extension officers with best practices for tobacco cultivation."With proper infrastructure, training, and support, Matebeleland South has the potential to become a force to be reckoned with in Zimbabwe's tobacco industry," Matsvaire said.The ongoing project is a core part of Zimbabwe's Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, which aims to produce 300 million kilograms of tobacco annually by 2025. By decentralising production and adopting sustainable practices, the initiative hopes to build a more balanced and resilient agricultural economy.The TIMB continues to rally support from all stakeholders to replicate the success of Mangwe District across other regions. More farmers are being encouraged to join the initiative, which is laying the groundwork for long-term growth, innovation, and inclusive prosperity in Zimbabwe's tobacco sector.