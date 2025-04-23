Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has underscored the indispensable role of the private sector in spearheading Zimbabwe's industrial transformation, calling for deeper collaboration between government and industry to realise national development ambitions.

Addressing delegates at the 2025 International Business Conference, held on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, Vice President Chiwenga said Zimbabwe's vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy hinged on building a strong and competitive industrial base.

"Our collective quest to transform the Zimbabwean economy hinges on the establishment of a robust industrial base, one that serves as a cornerstone for sustained and inclusive growth," he said.

Citing lessons from global economic trends, Chiwenga stressed that no country has ever achieved high-income status without first developing a diversified and resilient industrial sector.

"Global economic history reminds us that no nation has ever attained high-income status without first laying the foundations of a strong, diverse and competitive industrial sector," he noted.

Running under the theme "Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe's Economic Resurgence," the 2025 edition of the International Business Conference brought together senior government officials, captains of industry, and development partners. Discussions focused on strategies to fast-track industrial recovery and promote value addition, manufacturing, and technology transfer in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

The conference provided a strategic platform for dialogue between policymakers and private sector players, aimed at fostering frameworks that support innovation, job creation, and economic resilience. Participants explored opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and energy, while also addressing challenges such as financing, infrastructure development, and skills enhancement.

Vice President Chiwenga said the government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for industrial growth, including through investment in infrastructure, policy consistency, and the ease of doing business reforms.

The business conference is a flagship event of the ZITF, which annually attracts local and international investors looking to engage with Zimbabwe's economic prospects.

Source - the herald

