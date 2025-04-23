SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's manufacturing industry is largely being sustained by small to medium enterprises (SMEs), with fresh calls emerging for a strategic revival of the sector amid concerns over fluctuating performance.Recent findings presented at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) International Business Conference revealed that the country had about 4,552 manufacturing entities employing at least 10 people, according to the 2021 National Social Security Authority (NSSA) database. Most of these are SMEs, reflecting the sector's heavy reliance on smaller players to keep production lines running.Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive officer, Ms Sekai Kuvarika, speaking during a session titled Manufacturing Sector Overview: Manufacturing Survey Analysis, said Zimbabwe must urgently prioritise industrial revitalisation if it is to restore its competitive edge and boost economic performance."Manufacturing performance has shown a worrying pattern of inconsistency. From a high of 57.2 percent in 2011, the figure dropped and has hovered around 52.3 percent as of 2024," she said. "This calls for sustained reform and focused execution to restore industrial growth."Ms Kuvarika presented a breakdown of manufacturing activity across Zimbabwe's provinces, with Harare leading at 51 percent, followed by Bulawayo at 20 percent. Midlands and Manicaland each account for 7 percent, Masvingo 4 percent, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland West 3 percent apiece, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central at 2 percent each, and Matabeleland North trailing with 1 percent.Despite Zimbabwe's 32nd position on the African Development Bank's 2021 Africa Industrialisation rankings, Kuvarika said there were still vast opportunities to unlock potential within the sector. She pointed to the packaging industry, valued at approximately US$300 million, as a key area for investment and growth."Focusing solely on the obstacles facing manufacturing is counterproductive," she said. "What defines a country's success is how effectively and consistently it tackles its disadvantages while leveraging its strengths."Kuvarika urged stakeholders to adopt a forward-looking approach, emphasising the importance of a clear strategic vision, continuous reform, and practical implementation. She noted that all successful industrialised nations started from humble beginnings, with progress driven by the ability to innovate and adapt to economic realities.As Zimbabwe seeks to transform its economy and move toward upper-middle-income status, the role of SMEs in the manufacturing sector remains crucial. However, experts agree that unlocking full industrial potential will require deliberate policy support, investment in infrastructure, and stronger collaboration between government and industry players.