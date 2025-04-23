Latest News Editor's Choice


Businessman arrested for inciting violence

Nightclub owner Blessing "Boss JB" Charakupa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a violent incident stemming from a long-running land dispute in Houghton Park, Harare.

Charakupa, 35, who owns the popular Club Zone in Machipisa, was taken into custody at Waterfalls Police Station following reports that a group linked to him attacked construction workers at the contested site. The group, said to have arrived in a Nissan NP200 and a Toyota Hiace, allegedly confronted builders, heightening already simmering tensions in the area.

The dispute centres around a 4,500 square metre parcel of land which was initially identified between 2016 and 2017 by Mr Malvin Chifamba. Chifamba later partnered with a Mr Mapako to apply for a lease, which was reportedly granted in 2020. The two began constructing on the land, but financial challenges later led to Charakupa's involvement as an additional partner.

However, the partnership soon turned sour. Charakupa allegedly demolished the original precast wall on the site and constructed a new one without consulting Chifamba and Mapako, sparking disagreements over ownership and control. Matters worsened after the lease expired in 2023, and Chifamba and Mapako, unable to renew it due to financial constraints, were sidelined when Charakupa allegedly renewed the lease through the help of his former manager, a man identified only as Chisango.

The situation escalated further when Chisango allegedly stole critical land documents, which were used to facilitate the controversial sale of the property to a businessman named Simba, also known as Cymplex. Simba launched operations for Simba Motor Spares on the land in early 2024.

Tensions boiled over on April 20, 2025, when one of Simba's employees, Stephan Kanosvova, reported an attack by six men linked to Charakupa. The group allegedly smashed the windows of Kanosvova's vehicle. The next day, eight more individuals believed to be affiliated with Charakupa reportedly entered the premises and vandalised a wooden cabin on site.

On the day of the arrest, plain clothes police officers were interviewing Simba's site manager, Robson Dauka, when Charakupa arrived at the location in an unregistered vehicle. His associates allegedly launched another attack, hurling stones and assaulting builders at the scene.

Police responded swiftly and apprehended Charakupa, who now faces charges of inciting public violence. Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing and further arrests could follow as the case unfolds.

The incident has cast a spotlight on land ownership disputes in Harare and raised concerns over increasing incidents of vigilante-style actions tied to private development conflicts.

Source - the herald

