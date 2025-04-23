Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening relations with Zimbabwe, placing a particular focus on boosting trade and investment between the two countries. This was revealed by British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Pete Vowles, during the 2025 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Welcome Cocktail in Bulawayo on Tuesday night.Co-hosted by the ZITF Company and the British Embassy, the event served as a platform to underscore growing economic cooperation and strategic partnerships between the two nations. Ambassador Vowles said ZITF is a highlight of the British Embassy's annual calendar and offers an opportunity to showcase collaborative efforts in business."I think it's fair to say that ZITF is the highlight of the calendar year for us at the British Embassy. It's a chance for all of us to showcase our partnerships and our trade and investment cooperation," he said. He noted that increased trade is in the mutual interest of both Zimbabwe and its global partners, citing benefits such as job creation, foreign exchange generation, and skills transfer.Ambassador Vowles outlined the UK's ongoing commitment to helping Zimbabwe scale up its export capabilities. He emphasised that efforts are being made to ensure Zimbabwean products access global markets, including the United Kingdom and Europe. Agribusiness has been a particular focus area, with the Horticultural Development Council present at the UK stand to engage on ongoing initiatives. He highlighted the success of Kuminda, a company that has partnered with 300 smallholder farmers to export 700 tonnes of sugar snap peas to the UK and Europe. This, he said, equates to approximately 8.2 million servings.The ambassador also addressed the UK's commitment to supporting Zimbabwean companies in taking advantage of duty-free and quota-free access to British markets. Officials from the UK's Pretoria office are in Zimbabwe to assist local businesses in navigating trade frameworks and maximizing their market potential.On the investment front, Vowles revealed that a "billion-dollar pipeline" of potential UK investment in Zimbabwe is currently being pursued. He mentioned British International Investment's collaboration with NMB Bank to support small-scale farmers and agribusiness services. Additionally, United Green is in advanced discussions to invest US$200 million into Zimbabwe's agriculture and dairy industries. The UK is also involved in projects aimed at producing 100 megawatts of solar energy across the country, further diversifying Zimbabwe's energy mix.The ambassador noted that the UK also encourages Zimbabwean companies to invest in Britain. He pointed to examples like Nyaradzo's recent expansion into the UK market, where it caters to the Zimbabwean diaspora, and Mukuru, a Zimbabwean-founded fintech company now headquartered in London.He concluded by highlighting the importance of building everyday relationships between citizens of both countries, acknowledging the contributions of ordinary Zimbabweans and Britons to each other's economies and societies.Sport, according to Vowles, has become a powerful medium for strengthening these ties. He cited the Zimbabwe women's netball team's participation in the Celtic Cup, the Durham cricket team's tour of Zimbabwe, and the upcoming historic Test match between Zimbabwe and England — the first in 22 years — as examples of how sport fosters mutual understanding and connection."Sport is a powerful platform for promoting shared interests and building bridges between countries," he said. "But most importantly, we are thrilled about the first Test match between Zimbabwe and England in 22 years. It's not just a major sporting event but a powerful symbol of two nations coming together through shared values and passion."The ambassador's remarks echoed Zimbabwe's foreign policy thrust under President Mnangagwa's Second Republic, which promotes engagement and re-engagement with the international community. With the mantra "Zimbabwe is open for business," the country continues its drive to attract global partnerships and economic collaboration.