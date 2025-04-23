Latest News Editor's Choice


Brigadier-General Rungani dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Retired Brigadier-General Victor Chikudo Rungani, a respected figure in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and a prominent member of the Masvingo Business Association, has passed away at the age of 76. He died early on Tuesday morning at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls, Harare, following a brief illness.

Brigadier-General Rungani, who once served as the director of the ZNA's Engineering Military Equipment Directorate, was an influential military leader whose contributions were crucial in the development and maintenance of the army's engineering capabilities. His passing has left a void in both military and business circles.

Minister of State for National Security, Lovemore Matuke, confirmed the news, expressing his condolences and paying tribute to Rungani's distinguished service. "I can confirm that Brig-Gen Rungani passed away on Tuesday morning. I received the sad news from his wife, Anna Rungani, who is the Zanu-PF Women's League secretary for Security," said Minister Matuke. He further described Rungani as an astute leader who, after his retirement, became an active member of the Masvingo Business Association. In that capacity, Rungani played a key role in shaping policies aimed at making Masvingo a thriving business hub.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Women's Affairs, Mabel Chinomona, also expressed her sympathy, visiting the Rungani family to offer support. She described Rungani as a great fighter who defended the country during the liberation struggle and continued to serve after independence. "He was a straightforward person who loved his party, Zanu-PF, and we are deeply saddened by his loss," she said.

Family spokesperson, Professor Ellen Rungani, shared that her father had succumbed to chest pains. Reflecting on his life, she described him as a unifier and a person of integrity. "Besides his military service, my father was also a farmer and businessman. He always prioritized his country and family, and we will miss him greatly," said Prof Rungani. She recalled how he would often share his experiences from the liberation struggle, offering valuable insights into the fierce battles he endured.

His 25-year-old son, Daniel Rungani, also paid tribute, praising his father for prioritizing education and discipline within the family. "Despite the challenges, he made sure that all of us went to the best schools. He was a disciplinarian who wanted us to be exemplary in everything we do," Daniel said.

Born on June 29, 1949, in Bikita, Masvingo, Brigadier-General Rungani had a humble educational background, attending several schools in the Masvingo region before becoming actively involved in youth politics. He joined the liberation struggle in 1975, undergoing military training in Mozambique and later rising through the ranks to become a prominent figure in the Zimbabwe National Army.

During the liberation war, Rungani was involved in various military operations, including serving as the Provincial Director of Transport for Gaza Province, where he played a significant role in sabotage operations targeting railways and roads in the region. His military career continued post-independence, and he became the first ZANLA Commanding Officer in the Zimbabwe National Army, leading the 43 Infantry Battalion in Gutu.

Rungani's legacy extends beyond his military service. After retiring, he was involved in various business ventures, helping to shape the future of Masvingo through his work with the Masvingo Business Association.

He is survived by his wife, Anna, and an impressive legacy of 36 children. Mourners have gathered at Bally Vaughan Farm, number 9, Goromonzi, to pay their respects.

Brigadier-General Rungani's contributions to Zimbabwe's military and business sectors will be remembered, and his passing marks the end of an era of leadership and service. May his soul rest in peace.

Source - the herald
