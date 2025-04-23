ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has announced a major milestone in its transformation, securing a US$12 million investment for the construction of a modern shopping centre at its exhibition site. The development marks a significant step towards enhancing the ZITF grounds and positioning it as a world-class trade and exhibition hub.As the organiser of Zimbabwe's premier annual trade exhibition, ZITF plays a critical role in driving investment promotion, business linkages, and policy dialogue, contributing to the country's economic diversification and competitiveness. The exhibition platform attracts potential investors, allowing them to engage with local businesses and government officials while showcasing opportunities across key sectors.The new retail shopping centre, which will be located near the arena area, is part of a broader redevelopment plan for the ZITF grounds. This transformation will include the construction of a 5,000-seater international convention centre and two hotels: a five-star boutique hotel and a four-star facility. Once completed, the ZITF grounds will be rebranded as the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES), aligning with the national vision of promoting technological advancement and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.At the ongoing International Business Conference (IBC) in Bulawayo, ZITF Company chairman, Mr. Busisa Moyo, shared updates on the progress of the ambitious transformation. "Last year, we unveiled our Visionary Masterplan to upgrade ZITF grounds into a smart exhibition city. We have made significant progress and are pleased to announce that we have found a partner to develop a modern shopping centre near the arena area, with a commitment to invest US$12 million into the project," Mr. Moyo said.In addition to the shopping centre, Mr. Moyo revealed that the ZITF Company has opened up expressions of interest for the development of the proposed convention centre and hotel precinct. "We are inviting expressions of interest for the development of the convention centre and the four- and five-star hotel precincts. This aligns with our commitment to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and NDS2, aimed at upgrading exhibition facilities and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry to continue attracting high-calibre exhibitions and exhibitors," he added.The ZICES precinct will feature a state-of-the-art international convention centre with a 5,000-capacity auditorium, as well as a 500-room hotel directly linked to the centre. A five-star boutique hotel is also planned to accommodate visiting heads of state and VIPs. Furthermore, the ZITF Company intends to preserve and modernise over 25 existing structures of historical significance, ensuring the new development harmonizes with the site's rich heritage.Reflecting on the ZITF Company's 65th anniversary, Mr. Moyo highlighted the significance of this milestone, which celebrates both national resilience and economic progress. "The Blue Sapphire edition of this anniversary marks more than just a celebration. It underscores our continuous efforts to foster economic transformation, attract investment, and position Zimbabwe firmly in local, regional, and global markets," Mr. Moyo said.He also reaffirmed the ZITF Company's pivotal role in Zimbabwe's national development. "As an institution dedicated to advancing trade and industrialisation, the ZITF Company is central to showcasing Zimbabwe's economic and industrial potential, connecting local businesses with global partners, and promoting trade and investment opportunities," he stated.Addressing the audience, which included Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mr. Moyo stressed the importance of industrialisation in Zimbabwe's development agenda. "Industrialisation is the bedrock of sustainable economic growth, and for Zimbabwe to be globally competitive, it is vital that we continue to invest in and foster industrial growth," he said.The ongoing International Business Conference (IBC) serves as Zimbabwe's premier platform for strategic dialogue, bringing together policymakers, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss sustainable growth and Zimbabwe's enhanced global competitiveness. Held under the theme "Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe's Economic Resurgence," the IBC continues to serve as a catalyst for policy development and economic transformation.With the new investment and continued development, ZITF is poised to play a leading role in reshaping Zimbabwe's economic landscape, attracting global business and fostering industrialisation across the country.