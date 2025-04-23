Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has announced a major milestone in its transformation, securing a US$12 million investment for the construction of a modern shopping centre at its exhibition site. The development marks a significant step towards enhancing the ZITF grounds and positioning it as a world-class trade and exhibition hub.

As the organiser of Zimbabwe's premier annual trade exhibition, ZITF plays a critical role in driving investment promotion, business linkages, and policy dialogue, contributing to the country's economic diversification and competitiveness. The exhibition platform attracts potential investors, allowing them to engage with local businesses and government officials while showcasing opportunities across key sectors.

The new retail shopping centre, which will be located near the arena area, is part of a broader redevelopment plan for the ZITF grounds. This transformation will include the construction of a 5,000-seater international convention centre and two hotels: a five-star boutique hotel and a four-star facility. Once completed, the ZITF grounds will be rebranded as the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES), aligning with the national vision of promoting technological advancement and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.

At the ongoing International Business Conference (IBC) in Bulawayo, ZITF Company chairman, Mr. Busisa Moyo, shared updates on the progress of the ambitious transformation. "Last year, we unveiled our Visionary Masterplan to upgrade ZITF grounds into a smart exhibition city. We have made significant progress and are pleased to announce that we have found a partner to develop a modern shopping centre near the arena area, with a commitment to invest US$12 million into the project," Mr. Moyo said.

In addition to the shopping centre, Mr. Moyo revealed that the ZITF Company has opened up expressions of interest for the development of the proposed convention centre and hotel precinct. "We are inviting expressions of interest for the development of the convention centre and the four- and five-star hotel precincts. This aligns with our commitment to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and NDS2, aimed at upgrading exhibition facilities and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry to continue attracting high-calibre exhibitions and exhibitors," he added.

The ZICES precinct will feature a state-of-the-art international convention centre with a 5,000-capacity auditorium, as well as a 500-room hotel directly linked to the centre. A five-star boutique hotel is also planned to accommodate visiting heads of state and VIPs. Furthermore, the ZITF Company intends to preserve and modernise over 25 existing structures of historical significance, ensuring the new development harmonizes with the site's rich heritage.

Reflecting on the ZITF Company's 65th anniversary, Mr. Moyo highlighted the significance of this milestone, which celebrates both national resilience and economic progress. "The Blue Sapphire edition of this anniversary marks more than just a celebration. It underscores our continuous efforts to foster economic transformation, attract investment, and position Zimbabwe firmly in local, regional, and global markets," Mr. Moyo said.

He also reaffirmed the ZITF Company's pivotal role in Zimbabwe's national development. "As an institution dedicated to advancing trade and industrialisation, the ZITF Company is central to showcasing Zimbabwe's economic and industrial potential, connecting local businesses with global partners, and promoting trade and investment opportunities," he stated.

Addressing the audience, which included Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mr. Moyo stressed the importance of industrialisation in Zimbabwe's development agenda. "Industrialisation is the bedrock of sustainable economic growth, and for Zimbabwe to be globally competitive, it is vital that we continue to invest in and foster industrial growth," he said.

The ongoing International Business Conference (IBC) serves as Zimbabwe's premier platform for strategic dialogue, bringing together policymakers, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss sustainable growth and Zimbabwe's enhanced global competitiveness. Held under the theme "Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe's Economic Resurgence," the IBC continues to serve as a catalyst for policy development and economic transformation.

With the new investment and continued development, ZITF is poised to play a leading role in reshaping Zimbabwe's economic landscape, attracting global business and fostering industrialisation across the country.

Source - the herald
More on: #ZITF, #Shopping, #Complex

Comments


Must Read

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZITF instant driver's licence printing a hit

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Minister Ndlovu calls for collaboration to achieve rapid industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe unveils fund to support value chains

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

ALROSA to double investment in Zimbabwe's diamond sector

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Brigadier-General Rungani dies

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Businessman arrested for inciting violence

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

2 hrs ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

UK firm secures US$5m to fund gold mines in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Botswana doctors go on strike

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Zimbabwe rural industrialisation is underway

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Geza is mobilizing the wrong Zimbabweans for mass action

20 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

20 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

20 hrs ago | 268 Views

Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

45 years of vending & border jumping

20 hrs ago | 398 Views

WATCH: Vapostori mourn Pope Francis

21 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

23 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 2251 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

23 Apr 2025 at 08:46hrs | 360 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

23 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 412 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 239 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 108 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 269 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 432 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

23 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 400 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

23 Apr 2025 at 08:34hrs | 623 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

23 Apr 2025 at 08:33hrs | 152 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 151 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 312 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 52 Views