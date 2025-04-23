Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday swore in 14 new commissioners to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Defence Forces Service Commission (DFSC) during a ceremony held at State House in Harare. The appointments are a significant step in bolstering institutional oversight and promoting good governance across key sectors of Zimbabwe's public administration.

The newly appointed commissioners included eight for the ZACC and six for the DFSC, filling crucial vacancies that had previously left both commissions operating with only chairpersons and secretariats. The move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the effectiveness of these commissions in executing their constitutional mandates.

The ZACC commissioners sworn in include Mr. Kindness Paradza, the former Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services; former Epworth Member of Parliament Ms. Zalerah Makari; Mr. Shelton Dube; Mrs. Chido Mudiwa; Dr. Obson Matunja; Ms. Betty Wenjere; Mr. Patrick Tendai Mukorera; and Mrs. Meme Rumbidzai Zvimba.

Meanwhile, the DFSC commissioners sworn in were Mr. Charles Murongazvombo, Ms. Mevis Gonde, Mr. Okay Mabhena, Mr. Peddie Mugaba, Ms. Patricia Sharah Bwerinofa, and Ms. Chipo Sheila Mahere. The DFSC, which is primarily concerned with the welfare of the Defence Forces, also has a chairperson who is the head of the Public Service Commission, Dr. Vincent Hungwe.

Speaking after the ceremony, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, emphasized that the new commissioners would enable both commissions to carry out their constitutional duties in full. He noted that before the appointments, ZACC had been operating without a complete set of commissioners, hindering its ability to fully execute its mandate.

"In terms of our Constitution, ZACC is supposed to have a chairman and eight other commissioners. So from the beginning of the year, we did not have a full commission," Minister Ziyambi explained. "With the swearing-in of these eight new commissioners, ZACC is now fully constituted and can carry out its mandate effectively. The work now begins in earnest."

Minister Ziyambi also addressed the role of the DFSC, stating that it would focus primarily on the welfare of the Defence Forces, including employment matters, recruitment, and overall wellbeing. He further highlighted the interconnected role of the DFSC, which shares leadership with other key service commissions such as the police and prison services.

ZACC Chairperson, Mr. Michael Reza, expressed his optimism about the commission's enhanced capacity with the appointment of the new commissioners. "I have been working alone without the support of commissioners," Mr. Reza said. "Although we have made significant progress, now that we are fully complemented, I believe we can achieve even greater results."

Mr. Reza highlighted that one of the key priorities for ZACC in the coming months would be to fill senior positions within the commission, a task that was not possible without a full set of commissioners. He cited the commission's successful first-quarter report, which had already exceeded targets, and expressed confidence that the newly constituted team would further improve the commission's performance.

"We want to use our first-quarter achievements as a stepping stone to build even more momentum," Mr. Reza stated.

The swearing-in of the new commissioners reflects Zimbabwe's ongoing commitment to strengthening governance structures, enhancing transparency, and tackling corruption within its institutions. With the full complement of commissioners now in place, both ZACC and the DFSC are expected to more effectively fulfill their roles in safeguarding public service integrity and improving the welfare of the nation's defence forces.

Source - the herald

