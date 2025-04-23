2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two Bulawayo men, Pardon Chinhengo (29) from Barharm Green suburb and Clifford Sidingani Ndlovu (49) from Nketa 7 suburb, appeared in court on Wednesday after being found in possession of US$1,500 in counterfeit notes.The duo was convicted by Bulawayo Magistrate Mrs. Evia Matura on Tuesday after they pleaded guilty to violating Section 40 of the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act, which prohibits the possession of articles intended for criminal use. They were remanded in custody to Thursday for sentencing.The prosecutor, Ms. Josephine Gurazhira, outlined that the offence came to light after Chinhengo attempted to use one of the counterfeit notes to purchase fuel."On 19 April, Ndlovu handed Chinhengo 15 counterfeit US$100 notes, fully aware that the money was fake," said Ms. Gurazhira.The forged notes included serial numbers such as CJ61755895A,-PF51255585H, LD69490713B, LF976283336A, and others.Chinhengo later attempted to use one of the fake notes at Glow Petroleum Garage to purchase fuel, but the attendant, Mr. Salim Abdul, quickly suspected that the note was counterfeit. Upon questioning, Chinhengo admitted that he had received the notes from Ndlovu, leading to the discovery of the remaining fake bills.This case is part of an increasing trend of counterfeit currency incidents in Zimbabwe. In 2023, police in Gweru arrested two other men, Chrispen Kutira (42) and Everson Kabura (38), both from Bulawayo, who were allegedly part of a syndicate circulating fake money. The pair was apprehended at an apostolic shrine in Mtapa suburb, where police recovered additional counterfeit notes stashed in their vehicle.Authorities are continuing to crack down on counterfeit currency circulation as the country faces increasing challenges with fraudulent financial activities. The outcome of Chinhengo and Ndlovu's sentencing will be keenly awaited as part of efforts to curb such crimes.