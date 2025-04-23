Latest News Editor's Choice


Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A foreign currency dealer was shot and robbed of US$2 000 on Tuesday evening in what police suspect was a targeted armed robbery, marking the second such incident in just over a month.

Mr. Shadrack Mandiengerei (34), from Njube suburb, sustained serious injuries after being ambushed by unidentified assailants. The robbery occurred around 8 p.m., shortly after Mr. Mandiengerei had disembarked from a commuter omnibus and was walking along a footpath towards his home.

According to police, the assailants approached Mr. Mandiengerei from behind. Upon realizing he was under attack, Mr. Mandiengerei attempted to flee but was shot in his lower left leg by one of the suspects, causing him to fall. The robbers then took his US$2 000 in cash, a Samsung smartphone, a satchel, a swipe machine, and several bank cards.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to remain vigilant. "The victim was ambushed and shot during the robbery. The assailants took off with the money and other valuables. A resident who heard Mr. Mandiengerei's cries for help rushed to his aid and transported him to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical treatment," said Commissioner Nyathi.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for any information that could help in identifying and apprehending the suspects.

"We urge people to avoid carrying large sums of money and to avoid using isolated footpaths, especially at night, as such actions increase the risk of being targeted by criminals," added Commissioner Nyathi.

This robbery comes just over a month after another forex dealer, Mthokozisi Nkomo, was shot and robbed in a similar incident. On March 19, Mr. Nkomo was attacked near Maplanka Shops in Luveve after disembarking from a commuter omnibus from the city center to Gwabalanda. The suspect, who appeared to be following Mr. Nkomo, suddenly drew a firearm and shot him in the stomach before making off with US$5 700, BWP 2 000, R1 400, and a Samsung A13 smartphone.

Mr. Nkomo was also taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment following the attack.

The recent wave of robberies targeting foreign currency dealers has raised concerns about security in Bulawayo, with police urging members of the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Source - the herald
