Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, in collaboration with the Research Council of Zimbabwe, has launched a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming road construction and rehabilitation in Zimbabwe. The innovative project, known as the Coal Tar Project, promises to offer a sustainable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution to the country's road development challenges.The project introduces fiber-modified tar produced from locally sourced materials, specifically crude tar from Hwange coking ovens and chrysotile fibers recycled from the Shabanie-Mashava mines. This new approach is set to reduce the country's reliance on expensive imported road binders, providing an affordable and durable alternative for road construction.Mr. Actor Zonde, Chief Research and Testing Officer at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, and Principal Investigator of the project, shared details of the initiative at the Inaugural Research for Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Development Indaba held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Wednesday.Mr. Zonde explained that the fiber-modified tar is a game-changer for Zimbabwe's road infrastructure, offering a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to road building. "We are leveraging crude tar from Hwange coking ovens and chrysotile fibers recycled from Shabanie-Mashava mines to create a product that is not only durable but also environmentally friendly," said Mr. Zonde.The innovation is already making a significant impact, with a ZIMCHEM industrial plant in Redcliff now operational. The plant has a monthly production capacity of 150 tonnes of fiber-modified tar, which is currently being used in major road projects, including the ongoing resealing of the Kwekwe-Gokwe road. This plant is a critical supply source for the Department of Roads, ensuring that key infrastructure projects are completed on time and within budget.The Coal Tar Project is part of the government's broader efforts to promote sustainable industrialisation and economic development, aligning with national goals to reduce costs and enhance the use of locally sourced materials in key sectors. The project also supports the government's commitment to improving road infrastructure, which is essential for economic growth, trade, and accessibility across the country.By using locally sourced resources and fostering technological innovations, the Coal Tar Project is poised to revolutionise road construction in Zimbabwe, contributing to both environmental sustainability and cost reduction in the road-building process.