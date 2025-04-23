Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe is set to embark on an ambitious plan to construct high-rise flats at rural district centres, with initial construction already underway in Mashonaland East province, according to the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.Lexton Taengwa Kuwanda, the ministry's rural housing director, shared the development during the Smart Townships and Rural Opportunities Indaba, which was held on the sidelines of the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on Tuesday.Kuwanda revealed that the government intends to build high-rise flats in rural district centres across the country, starting with projects like the Mutawatawa flats in Mashonaland East. He emphasized that the initiative would expand to other provinces once resources become available."We are putting up flats in places like Mutawatawa in Mashonaland East. The plan is to extend this to all provinces as soon as we have the necessary resources," said Kuwanda.He further explained that the move is part of a broader strategy to tackle Zimbabwe's housing backlog, which currently stands at over two million. As part of this effort, the government has set an ambitious target to build one million housing units by the end of 2025."This is a significant step towards addressing the country's housing challenges. We are utilizing land as an opportunity for economic development, including planned residential houses and agro-based housing that can support both urban and rural living," Kuwanda added.The government's housing initiatives are also aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 11, which aims to ensure access to adequate housing and basic services for all by 2030.Kuwanda also highlighted the development of standardized rural homestead designs, a project facilitated through collaborations with Zimbabwe's higher and tertiary institutions, including the National University of Science and Technology (NUST). So far, 28 rural housing designs have been developed, which are expected to be implemented in future housing projects."The standardized designs are an important part of our efforts to provide affordable and sustainable housing solutions for rural communities," said Kuwanda.Despite previous ambitious housing targets, this new initiative is seen as a key step toward addressing the housing crisis and improving living conditions, particularly in rural areas. However, observers remain cautious, given the challenges that have historically impeded the full realization of similar projects.With continued focus on both urban and rural development, the government's plans signal a renewed commitment to reducing the housing deficit and supporting sustainable development in Zimbabwe's rural areas.