Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

by Staff reporter

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers from Bulawayo, Matebeleland North, and Matebeleland South have urged investors to explore the untapped opportunities in the region, stressing the potential for growth across various sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, and mining.The ministers made the call during the Rural Industrialisation Indaba, held on Tuesday at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo. The event was designed to showcase the vast investment prospects in these provinces and explore ways to unlock the region's industrial potential.Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube highlighted the city's significant capacity for manufacturing, particularly in agriculture and mining inputs. She pointed out the growing potential for fabric manufacturing to support the city's clothing industry, which currently depends on fabric from other regions, mainly Mashonaland West, with a considerable amount still being imported."Our clothing manufacturing companies rely on fabric from other parts of the country, especially Mashonaland West, though a large chunk of that fabric is still being imported. There is the opportunity to manufacture more fabric locally to cater for the expansion of the clothing industry," Ncube explained.She emphasized that Bulawayo also had the capacity to manufacture or assemble equipment that supports agriculture and other manufacturing sectors, pointing to the crucial linkages across the country as essential for industrialization and economic development.Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo outlined the vast land available for agricultural and infrastructural investment in his province. With a geographical expanse of 75,000 square kilometers and a relatively low population density, Moyo said Matebeleland North was an ideal location for investors seeking land for development."We also have minerals such as gold in Bubi, platinum in Kamativi, coal in Hwange, and methane gas in Lupane, a natural gift from God, in addition to the Victoria Falls, which is a major attraction. The province also boasts large national parks like Hwange National Park, and huge forests in Nkayi, Lupane, and Tsholotsho, which remain rich in untapped natural resources," Moyo said.Matebeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Albert Nguluvhe drew attention to opportunities in the mining and ranching sectors, particularly gold and lithium mining. He also mentioned coal mining in Beitbridge and the growing activities in the lithium sector in Insiza and Gwanda districts, with companies like Africa Resources Mineral Investments already making strides in these areas."There are opportunities in terms of gold and lithium mining, and also there is the issue of coal, which is a new mineral in Beitbridge. In the past years, we have seen mining of lithium in Insiza and Gwanda districts by Africa Resources Mineral Investments," Nguluvhe said.The indaba was held under the theme "Inclusive Growth, Industrial Roots, Unlocking Zimbabwe's Potential," and served as a platform for fostering discussions on the potential for rural industrialisation. The ministers urged both local and foreign investors to seize the region's abundant resources and infrastructural opportunities to boost the country's industrial growth.As the government continues to focus on rural industrialisation, the Matebeleland provinces remain pivotal in Zimbabwe's economic transformation, with the ministers encouraging swift action from investors to capitalize on the wealth of untapped resources.