Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has put an end to the protracted land ownership dispute over the Cloverdale area in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province, by confirming that the 250-hectare piece of land belongs to Glorious Properties, a land development company owned by former Cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye.The land, located near Ruwa, was at the heart of a contentious situation when hundreds of individuals, claiming to be Zanu-PF supporters, invaded the property, halting the construction of an upmarket housing project, Glorious Brooke, a gated community. These invaders, who erected semi-detached houses on the land, caused significant disruptions to the project, which was intended to provide modern housing in the area.Glorious Properties took the matter to court and won the case in June last year, securing a ruling in its favor. However, despite the court order, the invaders have refused to vacate the premises, continuing to occupy the land. This has resulted in several confrontations between the police and the invaders, who have resisted eviction. In recent months, more than 25 people have been arrested following violent incidents, including a reported attack on police officers enforcing the eviction order.Seven ring leaders, identified as Zanu-PF members, have already been jailed after being convicted for the illegal occupation of the property. Among the jailed individuals are Bamusi Magaisa, Phillip Kambuto, and Togarepi Mudzudza.Government intervention came in the form of an affidavit by National Housing Minister Daniel Garwe, filed at the courts on October 17, 2024. The affidavit confirmed that the land is urban State land under development, with a development permit granted to Glorious Properties. Minister Garwe further stated that the company, trading as Glorious Properties, is the sole developer of the Cloverdale area, as per the High Court order issued under HCH631/24."I can confirm that Cloverdale B of Galway Estate Farm, measuring 251 hectares, remains urban State land currently under development as per the development permit approved by my office, permit number ME-D914/2015," Garwe wrote in his affidavit.He also clarified that anyone occupying or developing the land outside the issued development permit was doing so illegally and in violation of the Regional Town and Planning Act.Despite the government's position, the invaders, who claim to be untouchable Zanu-PF supporters, have insisted that they will not be evicted from the land. However, Zanu-PF leadership has distanced itself from the illegal settlers. In a letter dated July 3, 2024, addressed to Harare Metropolitan Affairs and Devolution Minister Charles Tawengwa, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha confirmed that the invaders were illegal settlers. He also reiterated the party's commitment to the directive of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which calls for the eradication of illegal settlements across the country."The above references refer to requests to evict illegal land invaders Cloverdale B of Galway Estate, Ruwa," Machacha wrote. "In line with His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa's directive that there should not be any illegal settlements, may you kindly inform the Harare JOC [Joint Operations Command] to urgently look into this matter."With the government's clear declaration of Glorious Properties as the rightful owner and developer of the land, and the backing of the judiciary, it is expected that the ongoing legal and eviction processes will eventually lead to the resolution of the dispute.