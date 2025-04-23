Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa under fire

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government have come under intense pressure from Zimbabwe's civic society organisations (CSOs) to repeal the recently signed Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act, which has been widely criticised as a threat to human rights and freedoms in the country.

The call to repeal the law comes after President Mnangagwa signed the PVO Amendment Bill into law, despite widespread opposition from civil society, foreign embassies, and United Nations (UN) rapporteurs. The PVO Act has been described as a violation of international human and people's rights treaties and a direct assault on civic space and democratic freedoms.

Ahead of the bill's signing, UN rapporteurs warned that the law would have "grave consequences" for civil and political rights in Zimbabwe, as it grants the government sweeping powers to monitor and control the operations of private voluntary organisations (PVOs). Under the new law, authorities are empowered to deregister organisations, seize assets, or dissolve entities found to be in breach of the Act's provisions. The law also introduces harsh penalties, including imprisonment of up to 35 years for offences related to illicit financing or misrepresentation.

In a joint statement, 51 CSOs condemned the enactment of the PVO Amendment Act, calling it a "draconian law" that criminalises legitimate CSO activities and undermines Zimbabwe's constitutional democracy. They warned that the law threatens to close down civic space and violate the fundamental freedoms enshrined in both the Constitution and international human rights instruments.

"We, the undersigned CSOs in Zimbabwe, express great reservation on the enactment of the PVO Amendment Act, a draconian law that threatens to shut down civic space, criminalise CSOs' legitimate activities and undermine Zimbabwe's constitutional democracy," the statement read. "This repressive legislation represents an unprecedented assault on civic space, the rule of law, and the fundamental freedoms enshrined in our Constitution and international human rights instruments to which Zimbabwe is a party."

The CSOs also criticised the flawed public consultations that preceded the Bill's passage. They claimed that public consultations held in various cities, including Harare, Chinhoyi, Gweru, and Masvingo, were marred by violence and intimidation, with citizens' voices being silenced as a result. Further, they noted inconsistencies in the legislative process, with amendments from the committee stage being omitted in the final version passed by the Senate on October 17, 2024.

"Public consultations in Harare, Chinhoyi, Gweru and Masvingo were marred by violence and intimidation, forcing legislators to abandon proceedings and silencing citizens' voices," the CSOs stated. "Given these flaws, the urgency to enact the law demonstrates suspicion by the State on the activities of CSOs."

The European Union (EU) has already responded to the law, cutting its planned support for Zimbabwe. Jobst von Kirchmann, the EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, accused the government of "insincerity" regarding governance reforms and expressed disappointment at the signing of the PVO Act.

"The PVO Act is disappointing and ill-considered, sidelining the views of diplomats and civil society organisations," von Kirchmann said. "Zimbabwe has over US$21 billion in debt and arrears with bilateral and multilateral creditors and the government had initiated a commendable debt resolution process. It is disheartening to see Zimbabwe fail to uphold its own commitments, especially regarding the expansion of civic space."

Observers have raised concerns that the Act could be weaponised against CSOs critical of the government, or those exposing corruption and human rights abuses. CSOs have been a vital voice for Zimbabweans facing a range of human rights challenges, including political repression and economic struggles.

The ruling Zanu-PF party has long accused CSOs of being funded by the West to push a regime change agenda, and the enactment of the PVO Amendment Act has intensified these claims. As a result, the CSOs continue to urge the government to reconsider the law, arguing that it undermines Zimbabwe's international commitments to human rights and democracy.

The government's response to this growing outcry will be closely monitored, as tensions surrounding the issue continue to rise.

Source - newsday
