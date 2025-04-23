Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

News / National

Zimbabwe's maize production for the 2024/25 agricultural season is expected to fall short of the country's national requirements by 10% to 15% due to prolonged dry spells and erratic rainfall, according to the World Food Programme (WFP) March situation report.The report indicates that while southern regions of the country received above-average rainfall, the northern and eastern parts faced delayed and uneven precipitation. This disparity in rainfall has had a significant impact on Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, particularly smallholder farmers who depend heavily on rain-fed agriculture."According to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reports, maize production is expected to remain 10%-15% below national requirements due to poor rainfall distribution and prolonged dry spells, particularly affecting smallholder farmers," the WFP report stated.The report further warned that the upcoming harvest, scheduled between April and June 2025, would be crucial in determining the extent of food insecurity. While early projections suggest slightly improved yields, the overall maize production is still expected to fall short, creating a continued reliance on grain imports to meet the national demand.The WFP also highlighted that the already constrained humanitarian funding is exacerbating the situation. Only 35% of the required agricultural recovery financing has been secured, leaving a significant gap in support for farmers and humanitarian organisations working to alleviate the impact of the drought."Humanitarian efforts remain underfunded, with only 35% of required agricultural recovery financing secured, heightening concerns over food insecurity," the report added.In addition to the weather challenges, Zimbabwe's tight monetary and fiscal policies have worsened the economic implications of the maize production shortfall, further straining the agricultural sector.The WFP emphasized the urgent need for increased support to farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, to help them recover from the drought's impacts. It also called for a more concerted effort by the government and humanitarian partners to enhance resilience against climate-related shocks, particularly through resilience programmes, provision of agricultural inputs, and the development of irrigation infrastructure."Zimbabwe's government and humanitarian partners must work together to provide support to farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, and enhance their resilience to climate-related shocks through the implementation of resilience programmes, provision of agricultural inputs, and support for irrigation infrastructure development," the report stated.The WFP also urged the government to prioritize agricultural development and ensure adequate funding is allocated to the sector to prevent future food insecurity.In response to the ongoing drought, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the El Niño-induced drought a national disaster last year. The declaration highlighted the urgency of addressing food security challenges and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices to mitigate the impacts of future droughts.With the food security situation remaining precarious, Zimbabwe's agricultural recovery efforts will require urgent and sustained support to ensure a food-secure future for its citizens.