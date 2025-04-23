Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's maize production for the 2024/25 agricultural season is expected to fall short of the country's national requirements by 10% to 15% due to prolonged dry spells and erratic rainfall, according to the World Food Programme (WFP) March situation report.

The report indicates that while southern regions of the country received above-average rainfall, the northern and eastern parts faced delayed and uneven precipitation. This disparity in rainfall has had a significant impact on Zimbabwe's agricultural sector, particularly smallholder farmers who depend heavily on rain-fed agriculture.

"According to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) reports, maize production is expected to remain 10%-15% below national requirements due to poor rainfall distribution and prolonged dry spells, particularly affecting smallholder farmers," the WFP report stated.

The report further warned that the upcoming harvest, scheduled between April and June 2025, would be crucial in determining the extent of food insecurity. While early projections suggest slightly improved yields, the overall maize production is still expected to fall short, creating a continued reliance on grain imports to meet the national demand.

The WFP also highlighted that the already constrained humanitarian funding is exacerbating the situation. Only 35% of the required agricultural recovery financing has been secured, leaving a significant gap in support for farmers and humanitarian organisations working to alleviate the impact of the drought.

"Humanitarian efforts remain underfunded, with only 35% of required agricultural recovery financing secured, heightening concerns over food insecurity," the report added.

In addition to the weather challenges, Zimbabwe's tight monetary and fiscal policies have worsened the economic implications of the maize production shortfall, further straining the agricultural sector.

The WFP emphasized the urgent need for increased support to farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, to help them recover from the drought's impacts. It also called for a more concerted effort by the government and humanitarian partners to enhance resilience against climate-related shocks, particularly through resilience programmes, provision of agricultural inputs, and the development of irrigation infrastructure.

"Zimbabwe's government and humanitarian partners must work together to provide support to farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, and enhance their resilience to climate-related shocks through the implementation of resilience programmes, provision of agricultural inputs, and support for irrigation infrastructure development," the report stated.

The WFP also urged the government to prioritize agricultural development and ensure adequate funding is allocated to the sector to prevent future food insecurity.

In response to the ongoing drought, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the El Niño-induced drought a national disaster last year. The declaration highlighted the urgency of addressing food security challenges and ensuring sustainable agricultural practices to mitigate the impacts of future droughts.

With the food security situation remaining precarious, Zimbabwe's agricultural recovery efforts will require urgent and sustained support to ensure a food-secure future for its citizens.

Source - newsday
More on: #Maize, #Zimbabwe, #Short

Comments


Must Read

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZITF instant driver's licence printing a hit

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Minister Ndlovu calls for collaboration to achieve rapid industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe unveils fund to support value chains

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

ALROSA to double investment in Zimbabwe's diamond sector

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Brigadier-General Rungani dies

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Businessman arrested for inciting violence

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

2 hrs ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

UK firm secures US$5m to fund gold mines in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Botswana doctors go on strike

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe rural industrialisation is underway

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Geza is mobilizing the wrong Zimbabweans for mass action

20 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

20 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

20 hrs ago | 268 Views

Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

45 years of vending & border jumping

20 hrs ago | 398 Views

WATCH: Vapostori mourn Pope Francis

21 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

23 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 2253 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

23 Apr 2025 at 08:46hrs | 360 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

23 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 412 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 239 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 108 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 269 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 432 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

23 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 400 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

23 Apr 2025 at 08:34hrs | 623 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

23 Apr 2025 at 08:33hrs | 152 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 151 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 312 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 52 Views