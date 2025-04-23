Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Harare City Council (HCC) councillor Blessing Duma is facing backlash following accusations that he is shielding land barons operating in the capital city.

Duma, who has been involved in past land-related controversies, is accused of using his position to protect a group of land barons engaged in illegal land deals. Last year, he was investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for alleged extortion. This time, the allegations involve his role in pressuring a senior council official to approve land allocations under dubious circumstances.

Reports from Harare City Council indicate that Duma, who was the chairperson of the audit committee, allegedly coerced the director of housing and community services, Admore Nhekairo, into signing allocation letters for two unserviced residential stands in Mabelreign. The beneficiaries of the stands are listed as Walter Chigwereva and Danai Dzawanda.

It is reported that Duma threatened Nhekairo with unspecified action that would be taken by the audit committee if the allocation letters were not signed. Sources within the council suggest that Duma is acting on behalf of a cartel of land barons, which uses his influence in land grab activities.

"Duma is being used by a cartel of land barons to fight Nhekairo," said one council official who requested anonymity. "They have invaded four sites in Mabvuku and Tafara, and residents are up in arms as they encroach on graves and land set aside for recreational purposes."

The allegations further involve Edgar Dzehonye, a principal allocations officer who is reportedly a target of the land baron network.

Harare's mayor, Jacob Mafume, has spoken out against councillors engaging in illegal activities, urging them to focus on facilitating fairness and equity for all residents.

"Councillors must not involve themselves in nefarious activities," Mafume said. "The role of councillors is to facilitate fairness and equity in the administration of the city's affairs."

Despite repeated attempts to contact Duma for comment, he did not respond to phone calls.

The accusations have raised concerns about the growing influence of land barons in Harare, with many fearing that such practices could undermine efforts to ensure equitable and transparent land distribution in the city.

The council's administration has vowed to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against those found guilty of misconduct. However, the allegations have further intensified calls for reform in land administration processes to curb corruption and ensure that land resources are allocated fairly.

Source - newsday
More on: #Maize, #Zimbabwe, #Short

Comments


Must Read

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

2 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

ZITF instant driver's licence printing a hit

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Minister Ndlovu calls for collaboration to achieve rapid industrialisation

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe unveils fund to support value chains

2 hrs ago | 6 Views

ALROSA to double investment in Zimbabwe's diamond sector

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Brigadier-General Rungani dies

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Businessman arrested for inciting violence

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

2 hrs ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

UK firm secures US$5m to fund gold mines in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Botswana doctors go on strike

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Zimbabwe rural industrialisation is underway

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Geza is mobilizing the wrong Zimbabweans for mass action

20 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

20 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

20 hrs ago | 269 Views

Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

20 hrs ago | 377 Views

45 years of vending & border jumping

20 hrs ago | 398 Views

WATCH: Vapostori mourn Pope Francis

21 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

23 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 2267 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

23 Apr 2025 at 08:46hrs | 360 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

23 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 413 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 239 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 108 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 269 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 432 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

23 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 400 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

23 Apr 2025 at 08:34hrs | 625 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

23 Apr 2025 at 08:33hrs | 152 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 152 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 313 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 52 Views