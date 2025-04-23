Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council (HCC) councillor Blessing Duma is facing backlash following accusations that he is shielding land barons operating in the capital city.Duma, who has been involved in past land-related controversies, is accused of using his position to protect a group of land barons engaged in illegal land deals. Last year, he was investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for alleged extortion. This time, the allegations involve his role in pressuring a senior council official to approve land allocations under dubious circumstances.Reports from Harare City Council indicate that Duma, who was the chairperson of the audit committee, allegedly coerced the director of housing and community services, Admore Nhekairo, into signing allocation letters for two unserviced residential stands in Mabelreign. The beneficiaries of the stands are listed as Walter Chigwereva and Danai Dzawanda.It is reported that Duma threatened Nhekairo with unspecified action that would be taken by the audit committee if the allocation letters were not signed. Sources within the council suggest that Duma is acting on behalf of a cartel of land barons, which uses his influence in land grab activities."Duma is being used by a cartel of land barons to fight Nhekairo," said one council official who requested anonymity. "They have invaded four sites in Mabvuku and Tafara, and residents are up in arms as they encroach on graves and land set aside for recreational purposes."The allegations further involve Edgar Dzehonye, a principal allocations officer who is reportedly a target of the land baron network.Harare's mayor, Jacob Mafume, has spoken out against councillors engaging in illegal activities, urging them to focus on facilitating fairness and equity for all residents."Councillors must not involve themselves in nefarious activities," Mafume said. "The role of councillors is to facilitate fairness and equity in the administration of the city's affairs."Despite repeated attempts to contact Duma for comment, he did not respond to phone calls.The accusations have raised concerns about the growing influence of land barons in Harare, with many fearing that such practices could undermine efforts to ensure equitable and transparent land distribution in the city.The council's administration has vowed to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action against those found guilty of misconduct. However, the allegations have further intensified calls for reform in land administration processes to curb corruption and ensure that land resources are allocated fairly.