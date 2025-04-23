Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Young Miners Foundation (YMF) has secured 300 hectares of chrome-rich land in Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central province, as part of a structured, youth-led chrome processing initiative aimed at transforming Zimbabwe's small-scale mining sector.In partnership with the Zimbabwe Artisanal Miners Association (ZAMA), YMF's project seeks to create employment for at least 500 people and stimulate economic growth in the region. The project marks a significant shift toward formalizing and professionalizing the chrome sector in Zimbabwe.Chrome washing is a crucial process in the mining industry, where chrome ore is separated from other materials to improve its quality and grade. YMF aims to develop a sustainable and formalized chrome processing industry by running small, capitalized operations that will focus on turning raw chrome into chrome concentrate.In an interview with NewsDay Business, YMF Chief Executive Officer Payne Kupfuwa expressed optimism about the project's potential to reshape Zimbabwe's mining sector."We have secured 300 hectares of chrome-rich land in Mvurwi, and this marks more than just a project — it's a transformation of how small-scale mining is done in Zimbabwe," Kupfuwa said. "Our members will run small, capitalized chrome washing operations, progressing from raw extraction to chrome concentrate production."The land, which is part of the Zim Alloys chrome portfolio, will be used by YMF members to set up and operate small-scale chrome washing plants. These companies will focus on refining raw chrome into high-quality chrome concentrate."We are laying the groundwork for a thriving chrome industry in Zimbabwe. As we set up formalized and professional entrepreneurship, we're developing our processing plants to reach medium to large-scale production capacity," Kupfuwa continued. "This expansion will have a significant impact on employment, with at least 500 people set to benefit from direct employment opportunities."Kupfuwa also highlighted the expected economic boost that the project would bring to Mvurwi and surrounding areas, with participants in the chrome value chain, including suppliers of goods and services, flocking to support the operations."The formalization of our chrome mining operations is a game-changer. By developing our processing plants and boosting efficiency, we're poised to unlock new opportunities for growth and development," Kupfuwa said. "This isn't about quick wins or survival; it's about building structured, professional businesses that empower young miners to become real entrepreneurs."He emphasized that the project was grounded in sound infrastructure, including borehole drilling and sanitation, with alignment to environmental regulations set by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.ZAMA President Constance Muchoni praised the partnership, noting the positive impact it would have on small-scale miners."Our partnership with YMF is revolutionizing the chrome mining landscape. We're working with small, capitalized companies to establish efficient chrome washing operations, converting raw chrome into high-quality chrome concentrate," Muchoni said. "Through this collaboration, we're unlocking the potential of artisanal miners. By working together, we're providing the necessary support and resources for small, capitalized companies to succeed in chrome washing and concentrate production."Muchoni also highlighted the long-term benefits of the project, stressing its commitment to economic viability, environmental responsibility, and social welfare."Together, we're building a sustainable future for artisanal mining, one that prioritizes economic viability, environmental responsibility, and social welfare. This partnership is a testament to what can be achieved when stakeholders work together toward a common goal," Muchoni added.The YMF initiative represents a significant step toward formalizing the small-scale mining sector in Zimbabwe, providing young miners with the tools and resources needed to succeed and build sustainable businesses that contribute to the country's economic growth.