Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Botswana President Duma Boko has condemned leaders who attempt to extend their presidential terms beyond the established limits, boldly stating that such leaders are failures. His remarks came during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Bonno Target 3 000 project in Gaborone on Wednesday, where he also launched a new initiative aimed at addressing the country's housing needs.

The Bonno Target 3 000 project will begin with the construction of 3,000 housing units across selected urban and peri-urban areas, aimed at addressing the growing demand for affordable housing in the country. However, it was Boko's strong stance on leadership tenure that dominated headlines after the ceremony.

Boko emphasised the importance of knowing when to step aside from power, stating unequivocally that any president who seeks to hold office for more than 10 years is fundamentally failing in their role.

"I will say to you today that any president of any country who wants to be president for more than 10 years, anybody who has that ambition, is instantly a failure," Boko remarked. "You can't want to do this job for more than 10 years. If you take the job seriously, you can't do it for more than 10 years."

Boko's comments are a sharp critique of the numerous African leaders who have clung to power for decades, often facing widespread criticism for their inability to step down despite their extended tenures. He added that any attempt to extend a presidential term was a clear sign of failure and a lack of understanding of the job's demands.

"And anybody who sticks with the presidency for more than 10 years, that's a sure-fire indication that he has failed. He does not understand the job," Boko said.

His remarks come amid growing concerns about the longevity of several African leaders. Presidents such as Paul Biya of Cameroon, who has led for over 50 years, Teodoro Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea with 45 years in power, and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled for nearly 40 years, continue to dominate the political landscape in their respective countries.

In Zimbabwe, the situation remains tense as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's loyalists push for a two-year extension to his current second term, which is scheduled to end in 2028. The proposal has sparked a divide within the ruling Zanu-PF party, with some figures such as war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza demanding Mnangagwa's removal from office.

Geza recently called for a national shutdown to pressure Mnangagwa to step aside, although the call has failed to gain widespread support. The government has responded with a heavy security presence, warning against any acts of violence.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have also issued strong warnings against potential violence linked to the shutdown. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi stated that the law would be enforced rigorously against those attempting to disrupt public order.

"The ZRP and other security agencies are fully alert and will decisively deal with unruly elements who intend to disturb the existing peaceful environment," Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, ordinary citizens, including two Gweru councillors, are currently in remand prison on charges related to the March 31 protests organized by Geza. Despite the political turbulence, Boko's message in Botswana serves as a reminder of the importance of leadership transition and accountability across the continent.

Source - newsday
More on: #Duma, #Leaders, #Failures

Comments


Must Read

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

3 hrs ago | 43 Views

ZITF instant driver's licence printing a hit

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Minister Ndlovu calls for collaboration to achieve rapid industrialisation

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe unveils fund to support value chains

3 hrs ago | 6 Views

ALROSA to double investment in Zimbabwe's diamond sector

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Brigadier-General Rungani dies

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Businessman arrested for inciting violence

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

3 hrs ago | 2 Views

Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

UK firm secures US$5m to fund gold mines in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Botswana doctors go on strike

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Zimbabwe rural industrialisation is underway

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Geza is mobilizing the wrong Zimbabweans for mass action

20 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

20 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

20 hrs ago | 378 Views

45 years of vending & border jumping

20 hrs ago | 399 Views

WATCH: Vapostori mourn Pope Francis

22 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa accused of plotting 'coup against the Constitution'

23 Apr 2025 at 08:52hrs | 2324 Views

LPC led by Pule Seleka weaponised to deal with Dali Mpofu SC?

23 Apr 2025 at 08:46hrs | 361 Views

Drones help intercept over 1,000 undocumented migrants at Beitbridge

23 Apr 2025 at 08:38hrs | 416 Views

Zimbabwe's Catholic church to hold masses honouring late Pope Francis

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 241 Views

Land ownership key to Zimbabwe's industrialisation

23 Apr 2025 at 08:37hrs | 108 Views

Matebeleland South crippled by poor roads, media blackout

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 269 Views

Harare businessman in court over US$46,080 theft

23 Apr 2025 at 08:36hrs | 432 Views

Business ignores Geza noise

23 Apr 2025 at 08:35hrs | 404 Views

Supreme Court awards UZ bursar US$320,000

23 Apr 2025 at 08:34hrs | 626 Views

Bulawayo defies stay-away calls

23 Apr 2025 at 08:33hrs | 154 Views

22-year-old scams job-seekers

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 155 Views

Bulawayo doctor acquitted in US$38,500 maintenance case

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 314 Views

Significant rise in accidents during holidays

23 Apr 2025 at 08:32hrs | 52 Views