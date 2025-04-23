Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Magistrate Sheunesu Matova has postponed the trial of 98 individuals accused of participating in a failed demonstration in March to May 8. The group faces charges of taking part in a public gathering with the intent to incite violence.The State, represented by Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, alleges that the accused assembled at Robert Mugabe Square at approximately 9:20 a.m. on March 31. According to prosecutors, the gathering was part of a broader plan to disrupt public order in the capital.During the protest, participants reportedly chanted anti-government slogans, hurled stones at police officers, and attempted to barricade roads using bricks and burning tyres. Authorities claim that some demonstrators captured videos and photos of the event, which were later circulated on social media platforms in what officials say was an attempt to escalate unrest.Of the 98 accused, 94 were arrested at the scene, while one suspect was later apprehended at his home after being identified in social media footage. The court heard that the remaining three individuals are expected to be served with summons ahead of the next court date.The matter has drawn attention from human rights groups, who argue that the charges amount to a crackdown on freedom of expression and assembly. However, government officials maintain that the protest posed a serious threat to public safety.The trial is now scheduled to resume on May 8, when all parties are expected to return to court.