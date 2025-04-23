Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Kuwadzana woman, Lucious Sikadza, appeared in court today facing charges of rape after allegedly facilitating the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl. Sikadza stood before Harare Regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa alongside her co-accused, S had Reek Gaura.Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that the incident began on January 6, 2025, when the complainant left her rural home, where she had been living with her grandparents, and travelled alone to Harare.After spending a night on the streets in the central business district, the teenager reportedly met Sikadza on January 7. She explained that she had run away from home and was looking for a place to stay. Sikadza is said to have offered her accommodation and the two began living together at Sikadza's home.The State alleges that on March 16, 2025, Sikadza informed the girl that they would be spending the night at another location. The two proceeded to Kuwadzana 5, where they met Gaura. Prosecutors claim that Sikadza then conspired with Gaura, who took the girl to his residence and sexually assaulted her.The abuse was uncovered after the complainant's parents managed to trace her whereabouts. They reported the matter to the police, and the girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination, during which she disclosed the sexual assault.Sikadza, who allegedly orchestrated the events leading to the attack, initially fled but was later arrested in Kuwadzana. Both suspects were taken into custody and brought before the court.Magistrate Gofa remanded the duo in custody until May 12 and instructed them to apply for bail through the High Court. The case has sparked concern over the vulnerability of runaway children and the exploitation they face in urban environments.