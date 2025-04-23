Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport this afternoon ahead of the highly anticipated official opening of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).The President's aircraft touched down shortly before 3PM and was greeted by a high-powered delegation that included Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Defence and Security Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda, service chiefs, several Cabinet ministers, and senior government and ZANU-PF officials.His arrival marks the beginning of a key event on Zimbabwe's economic calendar, with this year's ZITF expected to attract both regional and international attention.President Mnangagwa will later play host to Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo, who is set to officially open the trade showcase on Friday. Chapo's attendance underscores the growing economic and diplomatic ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.Hundreds of enthusiastic party supporters lined the airport road, waving banners and chanting slogans as the President's motorcade made its way from the airport. Many expressed excitement over the President's presence at the event, which is widely regarded as a barometer for investment, trade, and industrial growth in Zimbabwe.This year's ZITF runs under the theme "Innovation, Value Chains, and Industrialisation: Accelerating Economic Transformation."