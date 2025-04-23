Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 52-year-old Nigerian national, Kelechi Godwin, has appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court facing four counts of fraud after allegedly forging spousal documents to obtain Zimbabwean residency permits over several years.According to the State, Godwin submitted fraudulent documents between 2009 and 2014, claiming to be married to a woman named Patience Godwin. The letters, purportedly written by Patience in support of his residency applications, were used to convince immigration authorities to grant him permits under the spousal category.However, investigations later revealed that Patience had not been in Zimbabwe since 2008. In a further twist, the court heard that Godwin presented another woman as his wife during a formal immigration interview in an effort to support his false claims.Prosecutors told the court that these actions led to the unlawful issuance of several residency permits, undermining the integrity of Zimbabwe's immigration processes and causing reputational and administrative damage to the Department of Immigration.Godwin was arrested and appeared in court, where he was granted bail on April 15, 2025. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to pay US$400, reside at the address he provided to the authorities, avoid contact with witnesses, and report to Bulawayo Central Police Station twice a week.The case was remanded to April 30, 2025, as investigations continue. The matter has raised broader concerns over the vulnerability of Zimbabwe's immigration systems to document fraud and identity misrepresentation.