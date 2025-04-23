Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
A 52-year-old Nigerian national, Kelechi Godwin, has appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates' Court facing four counts of fraud after allegedly forging spousal documents to obtain Zimbabwean residency permits over several years.

According to the State, Godwin submitted fraudulent documents between 2009 and 2014, claiming to be married to a woman named Patience Godwin. The letters, purportedly written by Patience in support of his residency applications, were used to convince immigration authorities to grant him permits under the spousal category.

However, investigations later revealed that Patience had not been in Zimbabwe since 2008. In a further twist, the court heard that Godwin presented another woman as his wife during a formal immigration interview in an effort to support his false claims.

Prosecutors told the court that these actions led to the unlawful issuance of several residency permits, undermining the integrity of Zimbabwe's immigration processes and causing reputational and administrative damage to the Department of Immigration.

Godwin was arrested and appeared in court, where he was granted bail on April 15, 2025. As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to pay US$400, reside at the address he provided to the authorities, avoid contact with witnesses, and report to Bulawayo Central Police Station twice a week.

The case was remanded to April 30, 2025, as investigations continue. The matter has raised broader concerns over the vulnerability of Zimbabwe's immigration systems to document fraud and identity misrepresentation.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Nigeria, #Man, #Permit

Comments


Must Read

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

20 mins ago | 7 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

21 mins ago | 4 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

22 mins ago | 2 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

48 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

50 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

51 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

52 mins ago | 3 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

53 mins ago | 9 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

55 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

56 mins ago | 8 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

57 mins ago | 4 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

15 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

15 hrs ago | 3426 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

15 hrs ago | 161 Views

ZITF instant driver's licence printing a hit

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

15 hrs ago | 170 Views

Minister Ndlovu calls for collaboration to achieve rapid industrialisation

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe unveils fund to support value chains

15 hrs ago | 27 Views

ALROSA to double investment in Zimbabwe's diamond sector

15 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Brigadier-General Rungani dies

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

15 hrs ago | 60 Views

Businessman arrested for inciting violence

15 hrs ago | 220 Views

SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

15 hrs ago | 8 Views

Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

15 hrs ago | 79 Views

UK firm secures US$5m to fund gold mines in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 117 Views

Botswana doctors go on strike

15 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Zimbabwe rural industrialisation is underway

23 hrs ago | 321 Views

Geza is mobilizing the wrong Zimbabweans for mass action

23 Apr 2025 at 13:59hrs | 1551 Views

Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

23 Apr 2025 at 13:55hrs | 1362 Views

Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

23 Apr 2025 at 13:46hrs | 312 Views

Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

23 Apr 2025 at 13:40hrs | 401 Views

45 years of vending & border jumping

23 Apr 2025 at 13:36hrs | 462 Views