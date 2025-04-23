Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mozambican President Daniel Chapo arrived in Bulawayo on Thursday evening ahead of the official opening of the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), scheduled for Friday.His aircraft landed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport shortly after 7pm, where he was received by a high-level delegation led by Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira.Also present to welcome President Chapo were the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, several Cabinet ministers, service chiefs, senior government officials, and representatives of the ruling ZANU-PF party.In a warm show of diplomatic camaraderie, Professor Murwira embraced President Chapo as he stepped off the plane, marking the beginning of what promises to be a significant visit for both nations.Speaking to the media shortly after his arrival, President Chapo underscored the long-standing ties between Mozambique and Zimbabwe. "We are very happy to be here. You know that Zimbabwe is Mozambique and Mozambique is Zimbabwe. That is why we are here, to be together. It is very important for us to stand in unity, to grow stronger together," he said.President Chapo also highlighted shared challenges between the two countries—ranging from political and economic issues to trade development—and said the visit presents an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation. "We share the same culture and face similar challenges, whether political, economic or trade-related. This visit is an opportunity to discuss business, trade, political issues, and our economic challenges," he added.Following his arrival, President Chapo was escorted to State House, where he is being hosted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for a state banquet. The exclusive event is being attended by Cabinet ministers, diplomats, and business leaders, and is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue on enhancing bilateral relations in trade, investment, and regional security.President Chapo is set to officially open the ZITF on Friday, where thousands of local and international exhibitors have gathered to showcase innovation, industry, and economic collaboration under the theme "Innovation: The Catalyst to Industrialisation and Trade."