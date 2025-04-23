Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is preparing to host the 10th edition of the Africa and Indian Ocean Aviation Week (AFI Week), a flagship annual event organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). The high-profile aviation summit will run from 26 to 30 May in the iconic resort city of Victoria Falls.

AFI Week serves as a strategic platform bringing together key aviation stakeholders from across Africa to discuss progress, set sector priorities, and collaboratively tackle challenges unique to the continent. It also aims to promote sustainable growth within Africa's aviation industry.

Speaking at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 in Bulawayo, Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) public relations and communications manager, Mr Tonderai Mangombe, confirmed that preparations for the event are on track.

"We are expecting more than 300 foreign delegates and 200 local delegates, bringing the total to around 500 delegates. A total of 54 member country states are expected to attend. The focus will be on challenges peculiar to Africa, how we can grow our aviation industry, and strategies for overcoming the issues we face," he said.

AFI Week will feature a series of meetings, symposiums, and workshops, covering a broad spectrum of issues such as air navigation, safety oversight, infrastructure investment, environmental protection, and regional cooperation in air transport.

As host, Zimbabwe is poised to spotlight its growing role in regional aviation, particularly through the efforts of ACZ, a state-owned entity tasked with managing the country's airports. ACZ oversees major facilities including Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, and Victoria Falls International Airport—as well as regional hubs like Buffalo Range, Kariba, Masvingo, Hwange National Park, and Charles Prince Airport.

ACZ's mandate extends to providing essential infrastructure and services for passengers, aircraft, cargo, and baggage, while ensuring safety, security, and business development within the aviation sector.

The hosting of AFI Week is not only expected to boost Zimbabwe's global profile in aviation but also promote tourism and investment in Victoria Falls and beyond.

Source - The Herald

