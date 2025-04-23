Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) has commended the surge in air traffic witnessed at the country's airports during the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025, describing it as a strong indicator of renewed interest and confidence in Zimbabwe's business environment.

The 65th edition of the country's premier trade showcase began on Monday and runs until Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo, drawing a diverse pool of exhibitors, business leaders, diplomats, and international visitors.

Speaking to Zimpapers Business Hub, ACZ public relations and communications manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe expressed satisfaction with this week's passenger volumes.

"ZITF is one of the important events on the country's calendar and that of Bulawayo. As ACZ, we are direct beneficiaries of ZITF. People use our airports, and with the number of foreign exhibitors participating this year, the traffic was quite high," he said.

Mr Mangombe noted that not only international visitors but also local travelers from cities like Harare and Victoria Falls were flying into Bulawayo for the trade fair. He added that ACZ was well-prepared for the increased demand and ensured world-class service standards across its airport network.

He also highlighted the vital business opportunities arising from the ZITF, saying the fair plays a key role in driving economic activity across multiple sectors—including aviation.

Running under the theme, "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," ZITF 2025 is fostering cross-sector collaboration, technology exchange, and trade partnerships. The influx of visitors has significantly boosted commerce in Bulawayo, with local businesses—particularly in hospitality, transport, and retail—reaping the benefits.

For many operators, the annual fair represents a financial lifeline, with revenues earned during ZITF week helping sustain operations throughout the year.

ACZ oversees major aviation hubs across Zimbabwe, including Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, which serves as the main gateway for ZITF attendees. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national economic growth by ensuring efficient and modern airport services.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

20 mins ago | 7 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

21 mins ago | 4 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

21 mins ago | 2 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

48 mins ago | 8 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

49 mins ago | 15 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

50 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

52 mins ago | 3 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

53 mins ago | 9 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

54 mins ago | 7 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

54 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

56 mins ago | 8 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

56 mins ago | 4 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

14 hrs ago | 977 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

15 hrs ago | 241 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

15 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

15 hrs ago | 3426 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

15 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

15 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

15 hrs ago | 161 Views

ZITF instant driver's licence printing a hit

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

15 hrs ago | 170 Views

Minister Ndlovu calls for collaboration to achieve rapid industrialisation

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

15 hrs ago | 372 Views

2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe unveils fund to support value chains

15 hrs ago | 27 Views

ALROSA to double investment in Zimbabwe's diamond sector

15 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

15 hrs ago | 233 Views

ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Brigadier-General Rungani dies

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

15 hrs ago | 60 Views

Businessman arrested for inciting violence

15 hrs ago | 220 Views

SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

15 hrs ago | 8 Views

Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

15 hrs ago | 79 Views

UK firm secures US$5m to fund gold mines in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 117 Views

Botswana doctors go on strike

15 hrs ago | 706 Views

Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Zimbabwe rural industrialisation is underway

23 hrs ago | 321 Views

Geza is mobilizing the wrong Zimbabweans for mass action

23 Apr 2025 at 13:59hrs | 1551 Views

Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

23 Apr 2025 at 13:55hrs | 1362 Views

Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

23 Apr 2025 at 13:46hrs | 312 Views

Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

23 Apr 2025 at 13:40hrs | 401 Views

45 years of vending & border jumping

23 Apr 2025 at 13:36hrs | 462 Views