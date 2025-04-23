Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) has commended the surge in air traffic witnessed at the country's airports during the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025, describing it as a strong indicator of renewed interest and confidence in Zimbabwe's business environment.The 65th edition of the country's premier trade showcase began on Monday and runs until Saturday at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo, drawing a diverse pool of exhibitors, business leaders, diplomats, and international visitors.Speaking to Zimpapers Business Hub, ACZ public relations and communications manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe expressed satisfaction with this week's passenger volumes."ZITF is one of the important events on the country's calendar and that of Bulawayo. As ACZ, we are direct beneficiaries of ZITF. People use our airports, and with the number of foreign exhibitors participating this year, the traffic was quite high," he said.Mr Mangombe noted that not only international visitors but also local travelers from cities like Harare and Victoria Falls were flying into Bulawayo for the trade fair. He added that ACZ was well-prepared for the increased demand and ensured world-class service standards across its airport network.He also highlighted the vital business opportunities arising from the ZITF, saying the fair plays a key role in driving economic activity across multiple sectors—including aviation.Running under the theme, "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," ZITF 2025 is fostering cross-sector collaboration, technology exchange, and trade partnerships. The influx of visitors has significantly boosted commerce in Bulawayo, with local businesses—particularly in hospitality, transport, and retail—reaping the benefits.For many operators, the annual fair represents a financial lifeline, with revenues earned during ZITF week helping sustain operations throughout the year.ACZ oversees major aviation hubs across Zimbabwe, including Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, which serves as the main gateway for ZITF attendees. The company reaffirmed its commitment to supporting national economic growth by ensuring efficient and modern airport services.