Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has launched an ambitious nationwide initiative, the 'One Million Campaign,' aimed at licensing one million vehicles by the end of 2025. This strategic move is intended to promote vehicle licensing compliance and raise vital funds for road maintenance and rehabilitation.The announcement was made at ZINARA's exhibition booth at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 in Bulawayo. The campaign comes at a time when vehicle licensing in Zimbabwe has lagged behind the estimated national vehicle population of 1.3 million. Last year, only 827,000 vehicles were licensed. ZINARA's target for 2025 is to close that gap by licensing an additional 173,000 vehicles, a goal which the organisation believes will have a substantial impact on both infrastructure funding and service delivery.Speaking to the media at the exhibition, ZINARA CEO, Mr. Nkosinathi Ncube, explained that the campaign is part of a wider transformation programme. He emphasized that the initiative was not just about reaching a target number but about modernising service delivery to better meet the needs of the public and contribute to the development of the country's road infrastructure.Mr. Ncube stressed that the campaign forms a critical part of Zimbabwe's industrialisation efforts. He noted that the campaign would facilitate better engagement with the public and provide necessary funding for road maintenance and rehabilitation. He described innovation as a key driving force in the transformation of ZINARA's services.In order to meet the one million vehicles target, ZINARA has rolled out several initiatives aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for motorists. These include offering 24-hour vehicle licensing services at selected tollgates, introducing an online licensing platform on the ZINARA website, and extending licensing blitz operations to smaller towns and remote areas. These steps are designed to ensure that vehicle owners across the country can easily access licensing services.Mr. Ncube added that ZINARA is collaborating with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to enhance its efforts. New systems are being developed to detect unlicensed vehicles on highways, which will further encourage compliance.The ZINARA exhibition at ZITF 2025 also provides a space for the organisation to showcase its mandate as the national road fund manager. Through interactive displays, the exhibition encourages collaboration between various stakeholders in road infrastructure funding and administration.ZINARA's initiatives align with the theme of this year's ZITF, "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape," as the company seeks to contribute to the broader national development goals. By achieving its one million vehicle licensing target, ZINARA hopes to generate significant funds for road infrastructure while supporting the country's industrialisation drive.Through this campaign, ZINARA aims not only to enhance the vehicle licensing process but also to ensure that Zimbabwe's road network is adequately maintained and developed, contributing to the overall economic growth of the country.