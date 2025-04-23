Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe have declared fresh strikes to demand better pay, a week after police broke up their picket line and arrested three union leaders.

The lecturers have now obtained a High Court order barring police from interfering with their peaceful strike, and they will boycott lectures on Thursday and Friday.

In a notice to the police on Wednesday, the lecturers through their Association of University Teachers (AUT) said it would picket on April 24 and April 25 between 9AM and 2PM during which there would be no teaching at the country's oldest university.

The lecturers say they are paid less than $250 monthly, with a ZiG component of about 5,000.

They are demanding at least $2,500 per month for a junior lecturer – the same level as what they earned before October 2018.

The lectures staged their first job boycott on April 16 but police arrived and arrested three union leaders.

A High Court judge last week ruled that AUT members have a legal right to sing, dance, wave placards, conduct prayers and have solidarity speeches.

Justice Benjamin Chikowero consented to safeguards proffered by both AUT and the police to ensure peaceful demonstrations.

These include the AUT appointing two liaison persons for engagement and consultation with the police as well as having marshals to monitor the protest.

It was also agreed that the picket would be confined to UZ's Churchill Avenue main entrance and Mount Pleasant main entrance.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Protest, #Pay

Comments


Must Read

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

1 min ago | 0 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

28 mins ago | 3 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

28 mins ago | 6 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

30 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

31 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

32 mins ago | 1 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

33 mins ago | 4 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

34 mins ago | 4 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

34 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

35 mins ago | 6 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

36 mins ago | 4 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

36 mins ago | 3 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

14 hrs ago | 592 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

14 hrs ago | 240 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

14 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

14 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

14 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

14 hrs ago | 196 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

14 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

14 hrs ago | 157 Views

ZITF instant driver's licence printing a hit

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe unveils coal tar project

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Minister Ndlovu calls for collaboration to achieve rapid industrialisation

14 hrs ago | 35 Views

Foreign currency dealer shot, robbed

14 hrs ago | 371 Views

2 arrested for possession of US$1 500 in counterfeit notes in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe unveils fund to support value chains

14 hrs ago | 27 Views

ALROSA to double investment in Zimbabwe's diamond sector

14 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa swears in new commissioners to ZACC and Defence Forces

14 hrs ago | 233 Views

ZITF Company secures US$12 million for shopping complex

14 hrs ago | 166 Views

Brigadier-General Rungani dies

14 hrs ago | 306 Views

Colonial master pledges stronger trade and investment ties with its colony

14 hrs ago | 60 Views

Businessman arrested for inciting violence

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

SMEs drive Zimbabwe's manufacturing sector

15 hrs ago | 8 Views

Chiwenga urges private sector to drive Zimbabwe's industrial revival

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

Tobacco farming expands to Matebeleland South

15 hrs ago | 77 Views

UK firm secures US$5m to fund gold mines in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 115 Views

Botswana doctors go on strike

15 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwe clinch historic test win over Bangladesh in thrilling finish

23 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mawarire alleges secret pact between Mnangagwa and Chamisa

23 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Zimbabwe rural industrialisation is underway

23 hrs ago | 315 Views

Geza is mobilizing the wrong Zimbabweans for mass action

23 Apr 2025 at 13:59hrs | 1548 Views

Civil war: Not Matabele-Shona but Zezuru-Karanga infightings!

23 Apr 2025 at 13:55hrs | 1361 Views

Stop Prioritising Universities , Zimbabwe Needs Vocational Institutions to Develop

23 Apr 2025 at 13:46hrs | 310 Views

Honour your parents so it can be well with your souls

23 Apr 2025 at 13:40hrs | 401 Views

45 years of vending & border jumping

23 Apr 2025 at 13:36hrs | 462 Views

WATCH: Vapostori mourn Pope Francis

23 Apr 2025 at 12:27hrs | 462 Views