Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Popular cleric Tapiwa Freddy, widely known as Prophet T Freddy, failed to appear at the Kadoma Magistrates Court on Wednesday in a protracted legal battle over a disputed land deal.

Freddy, who is the complainant in the matter, was absent alongside key witnesses, prompting another postponement of the trial. This is not the first time the Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder has missed a court appearance related to the same case.

The matter was scheduled to be heard before Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who subsequently remanded the case to April 30. It had already been postponed earlier this month on April 4.

Freddy's lawyer, Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers, downplayed the no-show, suggesting there may have been a misunderstanding about the nature of the court appearance.

"Maybe it was a remand date, not a trial," Mudimu told reporters. "When it is a trial, the State summons the witness to come and testify. Sometimes the accused can come to court and be remanded to another date. There is no need to come to court after the complainant has testified."

The case involves Freddy's accusation against property developer Kudakwashe Taruberekera, whom he alleges unlawfully revoked a land donation. Freddy has escalated the dispute to the High Court in a bid to block Taruberekera and his company, Craft Properties, from transferring ownership of the contested land.

The list of respondents in the High Court matter includes Taruberekera, Craft Properties, Winston Guyo, Winsten Precast (Pvt) Ltd, Liu Juan, Xiao Xiangjun, Liu Ri, and the City of Kadoma.

Adding further complexity, Freddy has reportedly filed similar claims in two other courts, each with different charges and respondents, creating a tangled web of legal proceedings.

Observers say the matter has been marked by frequent delays and growing uncertainty over when substantive arguments will be heard in full.

Prophet T Freddy is no stranger to public controversy, but this case stands out due to the involvement of multiple parties and its implications for land ownership and property development in Kadoma.

Source - newsday
