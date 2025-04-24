Latest News Editor's Choice


UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Lecturers at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) have declared an indefinite strike, demanding a return to pre-2018 salary levels and improved conditions of service, following a successful court bid to protect their right to protest.

On Wednesday, nearly 200 lecturers gathered at the UZ main gate, waving placards and chanting slogans such as "Aluta continua," "Wages NOT woes," "Value our work," and "Pay us US$ or We flunk your wallet." The protest, initially planned as a two-day demonstration, has now escalated into an indefinite industrial action.

The lecturers, under the banner of the Associations University Teachers (AUT), are calling for a salary of at least US$2,500 per month for a junior lecturer—the amount they reportedly earned before October 2018. Currently, they earn less than US$300, with a portion paid in local ZiG currency, which amounts to under US$200 when converted.

AUT treasurer Obvious Vengeyi, addressing the crowd, said the protest would continue until their demands were met.

"Finally, we are here after a High Court interdict to stop the police from disrupting our picketing. The struggle for a better salary will continue until victory is obtained," he declared. "We will not tire until our demands are met. The strike is indefinite."

The lecturers had to seek legal intervention after previous attempts to demonstrate were reportedly disrupted by police. On Saturday, the High Court granted an urgent interdict barring the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General, the Minister of Home Affairs, UZ authorities, and the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education from interfering with the protest.

In a communiqué dated April 23, AUT president Phillemon Chamburuka called the current situation a "dead ball" moment, urging members to stand firm.

"We do not want to risk being labelled political agitators; we are academics, so shall our grievance be. Lastly, we strongly urge you to be action-oriented in your approach," he wrote.

Solidarity also came from students. Tafadzwa Katsande, a representative from the Zimbabwe National Student Union (ZINASU), pledged support for the striking lecturers.

"We understand your plight better because we are your children before you are our lecturers. Even if we don't attend classes for the whole semester, let it be so."

Lecturer Sukoluhle Masuku criticised UZ management, accusing them of enjoying luxury perks while educators "wallow in poverty."

The strike has thrown academic operations into uncertainty, with students caught in the middle as lecturers push for long-overdue reforms in their remuneration and working conditions. UZ authorities have yet to issue an official response.

Source - newsday
More on: #Strike, #Lecturers

