Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has renewed its call for the lifting of the international ivory trade ban, insisting that selling its stockpiles could generate critical funding for wildlife conservation and help combat illegal trafficking.

Speaking at the CITES COP-20 Stakeholder Consultation Meeting held in Bulawayo, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu argued that sustainable trade is essential for supporting conservation and uplifting local communities.

"We are pro-sustainable trade, therefore, we are generally against increased regulation and the curtailment of trade," Ndlovu said.

"We oppose one-size-fits-all policies that disregard national wildlife conservation or management successes and local community livelihood considerations."

Zimbabwe has long advocated for the right to sell its ivory stockpiles, currently held under strict protection following the 1989 ban on international trade in ivory and elephants by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The ban was imposed in response to a dramatic decline in elephant populations due to poaching.

Despite the blanket ban, one-off sales were permitted in 1999 and 2008, sparking heated debates over their effectiveness. Zimbabwe now wants a more permanent solution that recognizes its conservation successes and the economic needs of communities coexisting with wildlife.

"It is important to note that Zimbabwe's objective in being a member of CITES is to sustainably conserve endangered species by joining the global community in the regulation of international trade in such species," said Ndlovu.

The minister emphasized that unlocking value from existing ivory stockpiles could finance wildlife protection, anti-poaching measures, and rural development projects.

Zimbabwe is not alone in its position. It is backed by Botswana, Namibia, and Zambia, which also seek permission to trade in ivory under regulated conditions. The four southern African countries house more than half of Africa's elephant population and argue that their conservation models are working.

However, the proposal faces strong resistance from Western nations, including the United States, Britain, and members of the European Union, who warn that reopening legal ivory markets could fuel demand and increase poaching. In contrast, China and Japan are reportedly supportive of Zimbabwe's position.

The debate reached a flashpoint earlier this year when former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi controversially threatened to send 20,000 elephants to Germany in retaliation against European opposition to the ivory trade.

Zimbabwe continues to lobby for reforms within the CITES framework, stressing that sustainable use of wildlife resources should not be penalized when conservation outcomes have been achieved.

As the world gears up for the 20th Conference of the Parties (COP-20) to CITES, the southern African bloc is expected to intensify pressure for a policy shift that recognizes their unique context and the benefits of controlled ivory sales.

