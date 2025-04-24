Latest News Editor's Choice


China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Chinese ambassador Zhou Ding has reiterated his country's strong commitment to supporting Zimbabwe's industrialisation and sustainable development agenda, as economic ties between the two nations continue to strengthen.

Speaking at the International Business Conference held during the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Zhou announced that trade between China and Zimbabwe had reached a record-breaking US$3.8 billion in 2024. This marks a 23.9% increase from the previous year and reflects what he described as "remarkable progress" in bilateral cooperation.

Zhou attributed this growth to China's own development, which he said has positioned the country to offer greater support to Zimbabwe and the African continent at large. He urged Zimbabwe to further enhance its business environment to attract more high-value investment. According to the ambassador, this includes streamlining regulations to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, maintaining policy consistency to honour long-term commitments, and addressing debt issues in a sustainable way to unlock funding for transformative projects.

Highlighting the shared vision between Harare and Beijing, Zhou emphasised the need for win-win cooperation and multilateral engagement in the face of rising global protectionism. He said both countries believe in industrialisation that is inclusive, innovative, and centred on improving people's lives.

Zhou noted that China has played a pivotal role in shaping Zimbabwe's economic landscape through strategic investments in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and industry. He cited several ongoing projects as examples of this impact, including the Dinson Iron and Steel Company, the Titan New Energy Complex, and the Parm River Energy and Metallurgical Economic Zone. These projects, he said, are not merely industrial undertakings but critical lifelines that create employment, transfer skills, and uplift communities.

The ambassador also underscored China's extensive social investment in Zimbabwe, revealing that over 200 corporate social responsibility initiatives have been launched across the country by Chinese companies. These include healthcare programmes, skills training, and educational support that directly benefit local communities.

In his remarks, Zhou praised Zimbabwe's approach to development, describing it as both environmentally conscious and people-focused. He applauded the country's efforts to industrialise in a manner that respects its sovereignty and cultural identity, while also integrating into the global economy.

"China supports Zimbabwe's goal to integrate into the global economy while preserving its independence and identity," Zhou said.

The remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe is actively seeking to attract foreign investment and boost industrial output as part of its Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy through sustainable economic development.

