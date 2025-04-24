Latest News Editor's Choice


4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Police have arrested four individuals linked to a string of robberies across Mhangura, Shamva, and Murewa between March 31 and April 21, 2024.

The suspects, identified as Charles Dhokotera (42), Mayor Sibanda (34), Bothwell Kamwendo (40), and Trivolta Donald Matunhu (20), were apprehended after a high-speed chase involving police and members of the public. The arrests followed an attack on a general dealer and cocktail bar owner, along with patrons at Nyamuzara Business Centre in Murewa on April 21, where the armed suspects stole seven cellphones and cash worth US$1,300.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that the suspects, dressed in military and police attire, targeted the business centre in a bold robbery. However, their escape attempt was foiled when their getaway car was blocked by the victims and passersby. This led to a dramatic high-speed chase, during which the police were alerted.

"Members of the public played a crucial role in foiling the suspects' escape, and we commend their bravery," said Nyathi. "The police reacted swiftly, and our officers worked tirelessly to track down the suspects."

The suspects' vehicle was forced to stop after suffering a tyre puncture, leading to the arrest of Dhokotera. During subsequent investigations, the suspects led police to a bushy area near Shavanhowe River, where a significant haul of stolen items was recovered. Among the items were army uniforms, combat shoes, live ammunition, and additional stolen property.

The suspects are also linked to earlier robberies, including a mine robbery in Mhangura on March 31, where stolen items included 50 cellphones, 20 grams of gold, and US$4,400 in cash. They are also connected to a robbery at Tafuna in Shamva on April 12.

The police are continuing investigations into the suspects' activities, and authorities have commended the collaborative efforts between the police and the public in bringing the criminals to justice.

Source - newsday

