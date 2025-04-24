Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed the strong and growing economic relations between Zimbabwe and Mozambique during a State Banquet held in honor of visiting Mozambican President Daniel Chapo at the State House in Bulawayo.

President Chapo, who is in Zimbabwe for his first official visit since assuming office, is set to open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), currently underway in Bulawayo.

In his address, President Mnangagwa described President Chapo's visit as a symbol of the deep and enduring bond between the two countries. He reflected on the long history of solidarity, noting, "We are forever grateful to the Government and people of Mozambique for the unwavering comradeship during our liberation struggle. Their sacrifices are etched in the blood and memory of our shared history."

Mnangagwa went on to highlight that the revolutionary ties formed during the liberation struggle have now matured into tangible cooperation across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, mining, transport, and climate change mitigation.

The Zimbabwean President also emphasized the growing momentum of economic collaboration between the two countries, particularly with the increasing participation of Mozambican companies in the ZITF and the Business Roundtable. He called this participation a reflection of the expanding trade and investment ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

President Mnangagwa expressed confidence in the success of the Ponta Techobanine Corridor Project, a major cross-border infrastructure initiative that aims to link the Indian Ocean to Zimbabwe through Mozambique. He described the project as vital for both nations' industrialization and modernization efforts. "The importance of shared infrastructure in catalyzing industrialisation and modernisation cannot be overstated," he said. "The Ponta Techobanine Project will have far-reaching benefits for both our economies."

Further praising President Chapo's leadership, Mnangagwa noted the Mozambican President's efforts in engaging various stakeholders to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in Mozambique. He also reiterated Zimbabwe's commitment to supporting regional development initiatives, adding that the country's relationship with Mozambique would continue to strengthen under Chapo's leadership.

"Zimbabwe stands ready to deepen our relations under your leadership," Mnangagwa said. "Our revolutionary parties, ZANU-PF and FRELIMO, will continue working hand-in-hand as we shape our destinies."

The Zimbabwean President extended his congratulations to President Chapo on his recent inauguration, describing it as a resounding endorsement of the ongoing relevance of liberation movements in Africa. "Your election victory is a testament to the continuing appeal of the policies of Liberation Movements, who remain the guarantors of freedom, independence, and sustainable development that leaves no one and no place behind," he said.

The strengthening of bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique comes as both countries continue to focus on sustainable development and regional cooperation for the benefit of their people and the broader Southern African region.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Chapo, #Moza

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

1 hr ago | 50 Views

MTN hacked

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Second-hand clothes behind Harare bed bug terror

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 414 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

12 hrs ago | 441 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

12 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

12 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

12 hrs ago | 127 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

13 hrs ago | 61 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

24 Apr 2025 at 07:49hrs | 706 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

24 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 1046 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

24 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 408 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

24 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 261 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

24 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 423 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

24 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 4346 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 211 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 251 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

24 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 186 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

24 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 181 Views