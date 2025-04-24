Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

News / National

by Staff reporter

The European Union (EU) has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting foreign direct investment (FDI) and offering duty-free access to European markets for Zimbabwean products, EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, has said.Speaking at the EU stand at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, Ambassador von Kirchmann highlighted the unique trade opportunities available to local companies, particularly in a global context often dominated by tariffs and trade barriers."We have participated in ZITF for the past two or three years, which reflects our long-standing and reliable commitment to the people of Zimbabwe," said von Kirchmann. "As one of the largest bilateral donors over the last 45 years, we are immensely proud of the positive impact we have had in the country. At a time when discussions are focused on tariffs and duties, we are pleased to say that any Zimbabwean company can export products to the EU completely duty and tariff-free."The ambassador acknowledged that while some EU imports into Zimbabwe are still subject to duties, the export conditions to the EU provide a significant advantage for Zimbabwean producers.Ambassador von Kirchmann also revealed a notable surge in European FDI into Zimbabwe, stating, "In recent years, we have tripled our foreign direct investment from the EU into Zimbabwe. It's a significant step forward. Collectively, the EU and its member states are investing over 500 million Euros in sustainable agriculture and the empowerment of women."The investment includes initiatives such as providing drought-resistant crops to Zimbabwean farmers and supporting vulnerable communities to improve their livelihoods across various regions of the country."We are working in partnership with the government to boost the private sector. Our presence here underscores that, but I believe the key highlight this year will be the inaugural EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum," he added.In his remarks, the ambassador pointed out the current trade imbalance that favours Zimbabwe, a scenario the EU is comfortable with. "As you can gather from what I've shared, there is a trade deficit — Zimbabwe exports more to the EU than it imports. But we are absolutely fine with that," von Kirchmann explained.Zimbabwe's main exports to the EU include horticultural products, which the EU imports in large quantities. In return, European imports to Zimbabwe mostly consist of machinery."The EU is currently Zimbabwe's fourth-largest trading partner, with a trade volume of over 700 million Euros annually. We import over 40 percent of Zimbabwe's horticultural exports, and we may well be the country's largest buyer in this sector," the ambassador said.He expressed optimism about continued growth, noting that many local businesses remain unaware of the duty-free access available to them in the European market. "Each time I engage with companies, I come across many that are still unaware they can export to the EU without paying any duties or tariffs. This is a fantastic opportunity, and I hope that, through your media and others, more companies will come to know and take advantage of it."Ambassador von Kirchmann also emphasized the EU's focus on private sector development as the driving force behind economic growth and industrialisation in Zimbabwe. "In 2025, the EU is concentrating on the private sector. Let's be honest, who really makes a difference? Is it us? Is it the government? We are facilitators, but it's the private sector that invests, creates jobs, and drives industrialisation."In the last six months, the EU has introduced several initiatives for the private sector, including on-lending facilities. "We signed 60 million Euros worth of lending agreements through the European Investment Bank with NMB and Stanbic Bank. These facilities offer long-term loans, up to seven years, at low interest rates. It's a great achievement and has been widely praised, given the scarcity of capital in the market," von Kirchmann said.Looking ahead, the ambassador announced that the first-ever EU-Zimbabwe Business Forum will take place from May 20 to 22 in Harare. This event will aim to foster joint ventures and partnerships between European and Zimbabwean companies in key economic sectors."Together with Zimbabwean stakeholders, we've identified high-potential value chains: agriculture, horticulture, and agro-processing, including berries, citrus, and macadamia nuts, as well as renewable energy, particularly off-grid solutions, and services for the mining sector. In mining, we are focusing not on primary extraction but on beneficiation, mining supplies, technical expertise, and support services, areas where we can contribute significantly."Ambassador von Kirchmann concluded by reaffirming the EU's strong commitment to deepening economic co-operation with Zimbabwe, aiming to foster mutual growth, trade, and development for both parties.\