Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is aiming to produce 600,000 tonnes of wheat this year as part of a major push to sustain and expand its winter crop production. The country is stepping up preparations for a successful season by ensuring timely delivery of critical inputs to farmers.

Last year, Zimbabwe achieved a record-breaking wheat harvest of 563,961 tonnes, surpassing the previous year's 467,000 tonnes. This marked the highest wheat yield since the onset of commercial wheat farming in 1966, securing the country's wheat self-sufficiency for the third consecutive year.

Speaking at the Winter Crop Revolution Conference in Bulawayo on Tuesday, organized by the Zimpapers Group in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, Chief Director in the Ministry, Mr. Leonard Munamati, praised the country's wheat production success. He noted, "The recent record-breaking wheat harvest of 563,961 metric tonnes, surpassing last year's 467,000 metric tonnes against the national requirement of 360,000 metric tonnes, is a testament to our commitment to sustainable food production. The country has made remarkable strides in winter crop production, securing its place as a formidable agricultural force."

Building on this success, the Ministry is now looking to expand its efforts to other vital winter crops such as potatoes, barley, and others in the upcoming 2025 planting season. Mr. Munamati emphasized the importance of potatoes in Zimbabwe's food security, stating, "The consumption basket now largely includes potatoes, essential to Zimbabwe's food security, offering nutritious and affordable food nationwide."

The Winter Crop Revolution Conference, held at a Bulawayo hotel, serves as a platform to explore strategies that will sustain the wheat production success while scaling up the cultivation of other winter crops. Mr. Munamati outlined the country's ambitious goal for the current season: "Our collective goal is to increase wheat production to 600,000 tonnes this season by expanding the cultivated area to 120,000 hectares and improving productivity from 4.7 tonnes per hectare to 5 tonnes per hectare."

Various stakeholders, including Arda estates, irrigation schemes, joint ventures, banks such as AFC, CBZ Agro-Yield, and NMB, as well as self-financed farmers and FCCA, are playing crucial roles in helping Zimbabwe achieve its wheat production targets. The government's Wheat-Based Food Security Strategy aims not only to meet national wheat demand but also to generate surplus for export and establish a strategic wheat reserve of 250,000 tonnes, as approved by Cabinet.

On barley production, Zimbabwe is targeting 6,500 hectares, with an estimated yield of six tonnes per hectare, resulting in 39,000 tonnes. Potato production is also set to cover 8,750 hectares, with a yield target of 27 tonnes per hectare, totaling 236,250 tonnes.

Achieving these ambitious production goals requires key enablers, according to Mr. Munamati. These include a reliable power supply, with wheat production clusters earmarking 150 megawatts for winter cropping, adequate water resources managed by Zinwa for efficient irrigation, and access to essential inputs such as high-quality seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and mechanization. Additionally, financial support, timely farmer payments, and funding for expansion are critical components.

"More importantly, there is a need to strengthen partnerships among government, farmers, processors, academia, and industry stakeholders, which is the backbone for these enablers," Mr. Munamati said. "Through these partnerships, working together, Zimbabwe is poised to achieve Vision 2030, ensuring food security for every household, everywhere, everyday."

The conference also explored the latest research, cutting-edge technologies, and practical strategies shaping the future of winter crop production in Zimbabwe. A broad cross-section of agricultural stakeholders, including farmers, tertiary institutions, seed companies, agricultural parastatals, and representatives from water and power utilities, gathered to discuss both the challenges and untapped opportunities in Zimbabwe's winter cropping sector.

The gathering emphasized actionable, scalable solutions to enhance productivity and ensure long-term food security, underscoring the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable agricultural growth.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Chapo, #Moza

Comments

Easter specials sale


Must Read

Bulawayo police block Sadc teachers' celebrations

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo firm urged to seize lithium battery opportunities

1 hr ago | 52 Views

MTN hacked

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

South Africa reverses VAT increase that threatened ANC-DA coalition

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zifa opens UK talent tap

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi tour ZITF stands

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mutapa clarifies Kuvimba's US$1,9 billion acquisition

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

0 Ndebele aspiring judges pass first hurdle

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Ex-CIO dies in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Cyber terrorists masquerading as journalists will not be tolerated'

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Scottland FC's dream debut turns into a nightmare

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Charamba grabs more honours in United States

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Duty free access into EU for Zimbabwe exports

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa hails Zimbabwe-Mozambique ties

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

4 suspected robbers arrested in police crackdown

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

China reaffirms commitment to Zimbabwe's industrialisation agenda

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for lifting of ivory trade ban

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

UZ lecturers begin indefinite strike

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet T Freddy fails to appear in court again

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Tobacco crop under threat from fungal disease

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Huayou Cobalt bets on Arcadia Lithium Mine

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Zesa vandals' lengthy jail term appeal

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Second-hand clothes behind Harare bed bug terror

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

1 dead, 5 injured after car rams into elephant near Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 415 Views

University of Zimbabwe lecturers walkout again in pay dispute

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

ZImbabwe police say opposition planning violent protests

12 hrs ago | 444 Views

AfDB says Zimbabwe seeks $2.6bn in bridge finance to overhaul debt

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils industrial development facilities

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zinara launches 'One Million Campaign'

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe airports see surge in passengers

12 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe to Host 10th Edition of AFI Aviation Week in Victoria Falls

12 hrs ago | 39 Views

Daniel Chapo arrives in Bulawayo for ZITF opening

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Nigerian man in court over forged Zimbabwe spousal permits

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Businesswoman murdered in suspected ritual killing

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo ahead of 65th ZITF opening

13 hrs ago | 71 Views

Woman in court for allegedly facilitating rape of teenage girl

13 hrs ago | 128 Views

Trial of Geza's followers postponed to May 8

13 hrs ago | 61 Views

White and black farmers still bear the scars of Zimbabwe's land grabs

24 Apr 2025 at 07:49hrs | 706 Views

Botswana president rebukes leaders clinging to power

24 Apr 2025 at 07:36hrs | 1046 Views

Chiwenga urges industry to partner universities

24 Apr 2025 at 07:35hrs | 408 Views

Young miners secure 300ha of land for chrome washing

24 Apr 2025 at 07:34hrs | 261 Views

Harare Councillor in soup over 'corrupt' land deals

24 Apr 2025 at 07:33hrs | 423 Views

Zimbabwe's maize production to fall short by 10-15%

24 Apr 2025 at 07:32hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

24 Apr 2025 at 07:30hrs | 4358 Views

Zimbabwe govt acts on Cloverdale land dispute

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 211 Views

Court orders company to refund US$552,281 to Fidelity Gold Refinery

24 Apr 2025 at 07:29hrs | 251 Views

Ministers woo investment to Matebeleland

24 Apr 2025 at 07:27hrs | 186 Views

Zimbabwe plans to construct high-rise flats in rural district centres

24 Apr 2025 at 07:26hrs | 181 Views