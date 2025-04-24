Zimbabwe targets 600 000 tonnes winter wheat output

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is aiming to produce 600,000 tonnes of wheat this year as part of a major push to sustain and expand its winter crop production. The country is stepping up preparations for a successful season by ensuring timely delivery of critical inputs to farmers.Last year, Zimbabwe achieved a record-breaking wheat harvest of 563,961 tonnes, surpassing the previous year's 467,000 tonnes. This marked the highest wheat yield since the onset of commercial wheat farming in 1966, securing the country's wheat self-sufficiency for the third consecutive year.Speaking at the Winter Crop Revolution Conference in Bulawayo on Tuesday, organized by the Zimpapers Group in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development, Chief Director in the Ministry, Mr. Leonard Munamati, praised the country's wheat production success. He noted, "The recent record-breaking wheat harvest of 563,961 metric tonnes, surpassing last year's 467,000 metric tonnes against the national requirement of 360,000 metric tonnes, is a testament to our commitment to sustainable food production. The country has made remarkable strides in winter crop production, securing its place as a formidable agricultural force."Building on this success, the Ministry is now looking to expand its efforts to other vital winter crops such as potatoes, barley, and others in the upcoming 2025 planting season. Mr. Munamati emphasized the importance of potatoes in Zimbabwe's food security, stating, "The consumption basket now largely includes potatoes, essential to Zimbabwe's food security, offering nutritious and affordable food nationwide."The Winter Crop Revolution Conference, held at a Bulawayo hotel, serves as a platform to explore strategies that will sustain the wheat production success while scaling up the cultivation of other winter crops. Mr. Munamati outlined the country's ambitious goal for the current season: "Our collective goal is to increase wheat production to 600,000 tonnes this season by expanding the cultivated area to 120,000 hectares and improving productivity from 4.7 tonnes per hectare to 5 tonnes per hectare."Various stakeholders, including Arda estates, irrigation schemes, joint ventures, banks such as AFC, CBZ Agro-Yield, and NMB, as well as self-financed farmers and FCCA, are playing crucial roles in helping Zimbabwe achieve its wheat production targets. The government's Wheat-Based Food Security Strategy aims not only to meet national wheat demand but also to generate surplus for export and establish a strategic wheat reserve of 250,000 tonnes, as approved by Cabinet.On barley production, Zimbabwe is targeting 6,500 hectares, with an estimated yield of six tonnes per hectare, resulting in 39,000 tonnes. Potato production is also set to cover 8,750 hectares, with a yield target of 27 tonnes per hectare, totaling 236,250 tonnes.Achieving these ambitious production goals requires key enablers, according to Mr. Munamati. These include a reliable power supply, with wheat production clusters earmarking 150 megawatts for winter cropping, adequate water resources managed by Zinwa for efficient irrigation, and access to essential inputs such as high-quality seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and mechanization. Additionally, financial support, timely farmer payments, and funding for expansion are critical components."More importantly, there is a need to strengthen partnerships among government, farmers, processors, academia, and industry stakeholders, which is the backbone for these enablers," Mr. Munamati said. "Through these partnerships, working together, Zimbabwe is poised to achieve Vision 2030, ensuring food security for every household, everywhere, everyday."The conference also explored the latest research, cutting-edge technologies, and practical strategies shaping the future of winter crop production in Zimbabwe. A broad cross-section of agricultural stakeholders, including farmers, tertiary institutions, seed companies, agricultural parastatals, and representatives from water and power utilities, gathered to discuss both the challenges and untapped opportunities in Zimbabwe's winter cropping sector.The gathering emphasized actionable, scalable solutions to enhance productivity and ensure long-term food security, underscoring the importance of collaboration in achieving sustainable agricultural growth.